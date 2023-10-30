From Spiced Rum to Swag: Check Out Vessel Liquor’s Picks for November

The Goods from Vessel Liquor

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria four years running, Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

From local producers and Vessel swag, to international imports, we have pulled some of our favourite things from the shelves to show you a what we are all about. Here are our top recommendations for November:

MADE IN BC

Divine Distillery Black Bear Spiced Rum, Vancouver Island, BC ($39.99 for 375ml)

Did you know there are upwards of 7000 Black Bears on the Island?! Wild-gathered BC honey is fermented into a dry mead and double distilled before resting in Divine’s Ancient Grains Whisky barrels, along with whole vanilla, cinnamon, clove, nutmeg, black pepper, allspice, and star anise. Use this to make a classic Island Dark & Stormy (think Tofino). Find it online.

FIZZ IT UP

Cantastorie Rosato Secco NV, Emilia-Romagna, Italy ($24.99)

A dry and gently sparkling light red that is bright with crunchy plums, fragrant pomegranate, and wild red currant. From Reggiano’s limestone and clay soils, this smart, modern fizz blends Lambrusco Marani and Lambrusco Salamino, and feels primed for pairing with charcuterie boards and autumnal sunshine. Find it online.

INTERNATIONAL

Jean Foillard Cuvée Corcelette Morgon 2020, Beaujolais, France ($64.99)

Forget about Beaujolais Nouveau and focus on Cru Beaujolais, especially the stately Cru Morgon. This organic beauty comes from old vines and sandy pink granite soils, which translates into wild raspberry, scrubby rosemary, and gentle pink pepper, wrapped with fine, long tannins and studded with stony salinity. The ideal wild mushroom wine. #GoGamayGo. Find it online.

SWAG

Vessel Hoodies ($50.00)

It’s hoodie season! We’ve just re-upped on our super soft, cozy Vessel hoodies, now available in navy blue, and dark heather grey, in sizes Small up through XL. Show your #supportlocal love, and keep warm and comfy while doing so. *Vessel tees and hats are also now up on the website, under Accessories. Find it online.