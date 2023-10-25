Quails’ Gate Gives a Supplier Shout Out to Two Rivers Meats

Scout works with a lot of local businesses to get the word out about the cool and delicious things that they’re doing — but they couldn’t do what they do without access to awesome ingredients and talented people. To do what they do, culinary creatives and small business owners depend on passionate artisans, farmers, producers, and other people working hard “behind the scenes” (bookkeepers, photographers, accountants, designers, etc.) Because the realities of rising food costs, climate change and staffing issues across the board make it more important than ever to ensure our local networks are supported – and since it’s always good to recognize those who have your back – we bring you the Supplier Shout Out!

Today we head out to the South Okanagan Valley to hear from Quails’ Gate…

Which local supplier do you want to give a shout out to? Two Rivers Meats.

What are they currently supplying you with? Charcuterie.



How are they featured on your menu? As a full-time menu item: Artisan Charcuterie cured meats, house made terrine, pickles, olives ($26).

What makes them so special? Two Rivers has built a name that is known for quality, transparency and trust. They select, prepare and sell only ethically and sustainably raised products from like-minded farms across BC and Alberta. Like a bridge between the farm and the fork — and Two Rivers blends modern innovations, traditional techniques and incredible local flavours.

They also process and produce a wide range of unique flavour profiles and products — including dozens of types of sausages, an incredible dry-aged beef program, and of course, their premium line of charcuterie.

“Two Rivers sources and creates some of the best local meats and hand-crafted charcuterie. Working with locally sourced and sustainable farms in Canada. Shout out to Jesse our amazing rep that’s always helping out & going the extra mile to ensure we’re fully stocked and educated with all the products they have to offer.” – Jennifer Dodd, Executive Chef, Old Vines Restaurant

“Two Rivers has a deep history in the Okanagan Valley, bringing wineries and restaurants the very best of locally sourced and ethically-raised products. Old Vines Restaurant has been there from the beginning. Two local companies respecting and celebrating the farms, the farmers, the animals, the cooks, and the community who nourish our passion for amazing food.” – Jason & Margot, Owners, Two Rivers Meats

Which Quails’ Gate wine do you suggest pairing with this dish? 2021 Quails’ Gate Pinot Noir.