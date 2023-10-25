Novella Launches New Daytime Menu

The Goods from Novella

Vancouver, BC | Mount Pleasant’s popular coffee bar, Novella (2650 Main Street), has launched a new daytime menu by chef Justin Golangco and beverage director Joe Casson. Available daily from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., highlights include a complete sandwich line-up, roasted beet salad, housemade pastry treats, and inventive coffee and tea drinks.

“With the chillier season, we definitely want to provide guests with expanded hours and some heartier options, and our sandwiches and soups are just the thing,” says Cody Allmin, co-founder of Boxset Collective, the team behind Published on Main, Bar Susu, Novella, Mama Said Pizza Co., Twin Sails Brewing, and Thorn & Burrow Wines. “Justin is also very creative with his weekly specials, some of which have become mainstays on the menu because of their popularity!”

Fresh sandwiches, which use freshly baked buns from nearby Liberty Bakery, include a Brie & Fig with fig jam, brie, arugula, and pears; Coronation Chicken with vadouvan, alfalfa, and sweet onions; Mortadella with mortadella, provolone, gribiche, and pepperoncini; Porchetta, featuring whole roasted pork belly, chili paste, aromatics, pickles, and arugula;. There is also a brand new Turbo Breakfast Sandwich 3.0, made with longganisa sausage, over easy egg, smoked cheddar, and garlic aioli.

The food menu was developed by Golangco, who has been part of the Boxset Collective team since February of this year, working alongside chef de cuisine Marc Marayag at Bar Susu as sous chef. His already impressive culinary career includes stops at a variety of fine dining restaurants around the world, including San Francisco, San Sebastian, the Philippines, and New York, where he got to further hone his skills at former two Michelin star Marea.

“It’s been great working with Marc and the entire Boxset Collective team so far and to see the amount of fun dishes and ideas that come out from our kitchen,” adds Golangco.

Other highlights include a growing pastry cabinet full of sweet and savoury housemade goods from pastry chef Sabrina Zoeller with items such as their Whoopie Pies, Ham & Cheese Roll, Cinnamon Buns with cardamom cream cheese, and dulce de leche cookie.

In addition to Novella’s full coffee bar menu, guests can also give a selection of speciality drinks a try. Examples include a Novella Espresso Tonic with espresso, hibiscus, and tonic; Baked Alaska Cold Brew with marshmallow cream, banana & tonka; Hochija Latte with tea from Cultivate Tea; and Watermelon & Oat Matcha.

Novella is now open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, please visit www.novellacoffeebar.com.