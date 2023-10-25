‘Bone Appetit’ This Halloween at Mon Paris Pâtisserie

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Vancouver, BC | Mon Paris Pâtisserie is conjuring up enchanting chocolates for trick-or-treaters of all ages, available from now through October 31, 2023. Pre-order online or visit the shop in person to indulge in irresistibly sinful milk chocolate Halloween creations, including Jack-o’-lantern lollies ($4) filled with spellbinding pumpkin spice caramel, and charming Jack-o’-lantern statues ($25) featuring two signature truffles hidden within. These mesmerizing chocolate masterpieces are haunting the shelves of this enchanted Burnaby pastry shop for a limited time.

Discover Mon Paris Pâtisserie’s 2023 Halloween offerings now at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby. You can place your orders for these spirited treats, as well as exquisite cakes, macarons, and chocolate assortments, online at monparis.ca/monparis-shop, and collect them in person.