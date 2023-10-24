Community News / Strathcona

Head to Superflux for a One-Day-Only ‘Come Get Stuft’ Pasta Pop-Up, Oct. 26th

Vancouver, BC | On Thursday, October 26th, Chef Dan of Pastaggio and Matt The Dumpling King will be in the Superflux kitchen pumping out pasta from 5:00pm until they sell out.

For the curious, Matt and Dan both operate their businesses out of Coho Commissary, located down the street from us. They also both have an abnormal affinity towards carbohydrates and putting things inside them. Us too! Welcome back, neighbours.

The Menu:
The Green Machine $13.50
Freshly extruded kale radiattore, pesto
*vegetarian

The King’s Sorrow (4 pcs) $13.50
Hand pinched culurgione in red sauce, cambozola and potato
*vegetarian

Please note that we will not be offering Superflux’s regular kitchen menu during this time.

Superflux Beer Company
Neighbourhood: Strathcona
505 Clark Dr. | WEBSITE
