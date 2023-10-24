Chef Alan Tam Joins the Banda Volpi Culinary Team

The Goods from Osteria Elio Volpe

Vancouver, BC | Banda Volpi, the gang behind folkloric neighbourhood spots Savio Volpe, La Tana, and Pepino’s, is delighted to announce the appointment of Alan Tam as head chef of upcoming Elio Volpe. While Tam works alongside culinary director Phil Scarfone on menu development, guests can enjoy an early taste of his work in the kitchen at Osteria Savio Volpe.

“As soon as we conceptualized Elio Volpe, we were on the hunt for a chef,” says Paul Grunberg, co-founder of Banda Volpi. “However the hunt was mercifully short and sweet as Phil had the perfect person in mind for the position.”

Most recently head chef at downtown Vancouver’s celebrated Nightingale Restaurant, Tam was part of the opening team with Scarfone. “Alan is a true professional. A rock solid cook and a human being of the highest order. He’s a grinder, a softy, a hard-ass, and a stickler for details,” adds Scarfone. “He and I have a chemistry and team dynamic fostered by working side by side for years. I can’t wait to jump into this next chapter with Alan and the team at Elio this winter.”

After receiving his culinary education at The Art Institute, Tam worked up the kitchen ranks, from stages to stints at renowned Vancouver institutions. Over the course of his 15 year career, Tam was trained and mentored by some of the city’s most respected culinary leaders – Scarfone, Kristian Eligh, Bryan Satterford, Steve Ramey, and Charlie Kunsang – all the while building relationships with local farmers, fishers, and foragers, for the opportunity to cook with the freshest, highest quality materie prime.

“Banda Volpi’s vision and drive to showcase the region’s best ingredients is inspiring and I’m excited to be a part of the team,” says Tam. “I am also excited to reunite with my friend and mentor, Phil Scarfone, and I look forward to bringing a farm-to-table experience to the up-and-coming Cambie Village neighbourhood.”

When he’s not behind the line, Tam can be found spending time with his young family, playing ultimate frisbee, catching up on American football, and, of course, cooking just for fun.