Community News / Main Street

Published on Main is Hiring a Chef de Partie

Portrait

The Goods from Published on Main

Vancouver, BC | We are currently seeking a Chef de Partie to join our growing team!

The ideal candidate will have the proven skills and working experience to be successful in their role, preferably 2-3 years experience in a high-caliber kitchen, and a passion for creating exceptional food in a fun team environment.

– Full time
– Salary + gratuities
– Paid vacation
– Daily staff meal
– Health & dental benefits after completion of probationary period
– Employee Discount Program
– Eligibility for the Employee Recognition Program

Please forward CVs to [email protected] or follow this link to apply.

Published on Main
Neighbourhood: Main Street
3593 Main St. | WEBSITE
Published on Main is Hiring a Chef de Partie
2023 Line-Up of Michelin Recognized Restaurants in Vancouver, Mapped

There are 0 comments

Main Street

The Cascade Room Gastrolounge Brings Back Its ‘Barbarian Feast’ on October 22nd

Get to Know Chef Hil

Published on Main Named New Krug Ambassade

Tocador is Seeking a New Bar Manager

First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall September 23 & 24

Join Burdock & Co’s 10-Year Anniversary Celebration, Sept. 23rd

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Spooky Things to Get Up To, From Now Until November 3rd

Two Award-Winning Chefs, One Japanese Whisky, Some Jazz and a Night at Kissa Tanto

For Good Food and Good Connections, Join the ‘Joy Of Feeding’ Event on Nov. 2nd

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Commercial Drive

Special One-Day Instant Noodle Bar Pop-Up Happening at The Drive Canteen, Oct. 28

Community News / Yaletown

Quelle Surprise Reprises at Provence Marinaside

Community News / Downtown

Celebrate Día de Muertos at Fairmont Pacific Rim, Nov. 2-3

Community News / Whistler

Wild Blue Chef Secures Victory at Regional Canadian Culinary Championship