Wild Blue Chef Secures Victory at Regional Canadian Culinary Championship

The Goods from Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar

Whistler, BC | Last night, British Columbia’s culinary industry witnessed a remarkable achievement. Chef de Cuisine Jasper Cruikshank of Wild Blue Restaurant + Bar emerged victorious at the Regional Qualifier of the Canadian Culinary Championship, held at the BC Place Stadium in Vancouver.

The evening was marked by an extraordinary celebration of Canadian culture, featuring a fierce culinary competition among the city’s finest chefs. Guests had the opportunity to savour dishes that showcased the very best of Canadian cuisine while enjoying a selection of Canada’s finest wines, local craft beers, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages.

At the heart of this victory was Jasper Cruikshank’s masterful creation, the “Wild BC Experience.” Inspired by his British Columbian upbringing and a deep respect for local ingredients, this exceptional dish represents a fusion of local treasures and culinary expertise.

The award-winning dish was a Side Stripe shrimp terrine with a daikon parcel filled with leek purée and a leek-wakame tuille; a Dungeness crab tartlet, boasting delicate fuille de brick, poached Dungeness crab, crab espuma; and masago rice pearls. A Geoduck reduction perfectly complemented the dish. Cruikshank’s selection of Roche Wines’ traditional Pinot Gris from Naramata was the ideal pairing, and is a testament to his deep commitment to sourcing locally and thoughtfully.

Reflecting on his creation, Cruikshank expressed, “I aim to take you on a sensory journey along our coastline and terroir with this dish, all while upholding the integrity of local products, a chef’s core commitment.”

Wild Blue Chef Alex Chen, Cruikshank’s mentor throughout the process, stated, “Jasper’s success is a testament to his unwavering dedication, tireless work ethic, and unrelenting commitment to local ingredients and creative innovation.” Chen added, “His hard work has truly paid off and I’m excited to see what he’s going to do in Ottawa.”

Cruikshank moves on to the national competition where he’ll go head to head against chefs from eight other regions across the country. The Canadian Culinary Championships takes place February 2 – 3, 2024 in Ottawa.