For Good Food and Good Connections, Join the ‘Joy Of Feeding’ Event on Nov. 2nd

On Thursday, November 2nd, Heritage Hall will be serving up good food and laying the scene for making good connections, when it hosts a line-up of Vancouver’s top culinary talents for the 8th Annual Joy of Feeding event.

Conceived and organized by Vij’s co-owner/chef, Meeru Dhalwala, this year’s celebration is a multicultural smorgasbord prepared by seven new and established Vancouver chefs, each who will be sharing their cherished family recipes with guests. Scope out the list of participants and their cuisines below:

Deseree Lo (Top Chef Canada Season X Runner-up): Chinese

Nicole Gomes (Top Chef Allstar Winner, Top Chef World All-Stars and Iron Chef Finals): Portuguese-Chinese

Frank Pabst (Blue Water Cafe): German

Vish Mayekar (Caffe La Tana): Indian

Claire Livia Lasam (Livia): Sicilian

Amir Arsalan Bahmani (Executive chef of Bridge Brewing): Iranian

TJ Conwi (Kitchen consulting, catering & private dining at Ono): Filipino

Tickets to Joy of Feeding are $69 per person, including eight small courses plus a variety of beverage samples, to be enjoyed in a stand-up grazing-style setting. Early booking is encouraged, as this event is expected to sell out quickly!

Not only is Joy of Feeding an opportunity to expand your palate in a positive and beautiful communal environment (reason enough to attend), but proceeds from the event go to a noble cause: supporting the Food Stash Foundation, a charity dedicated to redistributing surplus grocery food to those in need, including specialized deliveries to households with specific health challenges.

So grab your ticket here before they’re gone, and get ready to rack up some serious foodie points by enjoying a rich tasting experience for a commendable cause!