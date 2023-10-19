Back to: Beaucoup Bakery Makes it Spooky for Halloween, with Limited-Edition Treats
List Map

Beaucoup Bakery Makes it Spooky for Halloween, with Limited-Edition Treats

Article
Community News

Beaucoup Bakery Makes it Spooky for Halloween, with Limited-Edition Treats

Portrait

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Beaucoup Bakery’s newest spooky line-up ensures treats over tricks are the way to go this Halloween. Available now at both its Fir Street and Dunsmuir locations, pastry chef Betty Hung and her team have created three chocolatey sweets, including two cookies and a chocolate bar, for guests to fill their pumpkins.

“We love to have a bit of fun during Halloween, and decided to dress up two of our most popular and classic cookies for the occasion,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “And of course, who can resist chocolate during this time of year?”

The Monster Valrhona Chocolate Chip Cookie ($25) is a massive 6-inch cookie, featuring scary hand-piped decorations – for one or two people.

For something a little more dramatic, try the Bloody Peanut Butter Sandwich Cookie ($5.50), a take on Beaucoup Bakery’s signature peanut butter cookie with smooth peanut buttercream dipped in raspberry chocolate.

For chocolate lovers, the Creepy Chocolate Bar ($7.50) is the best of both worlds with fun candies and gummies on Valrhona milk chocolate.

“Growing up, as soon as we got home with our Halloween loot, we would put gummies on top of chocolate and eat them together – that was my inspiration for the Creepy Chocolate Bar,” adds Betty.

In addition to walk-ins, guests can also pre-order for pick up at Beaucoup Bakery’s Fir Street location.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street
MAP
Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe (St. Regis Hotel)
Downtown
600 Dunsmuir St.
MAP

There are 0 comments

Popular

Now Open: Mah Milk Bar

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Reveals a New Menu of Old Classics for Fall

Tacofino and Superbaba Join Forces to Launch the Exclusive ‘Super Baburrito’

Andrea Gail Opens at 1867 Powell Street in East Van

Beloved French Bistro, Au Comptoir, Finally Opens A Second Location.

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News / Yaletown

Tacofino and Superbaba Join Forces to Launch the Exclusive ‘Super Baburrito’

Community News / Downtown

Bacchus Appoints Samson Iza-Fellows as Pastry Chef

Community News / Commercial Drive

Pepino’s Spaghetti House Reveals a New Menu of Old Classics for Fall

Community News / Main Street

The Cascade Room Gastrolounge Brings Back Its ‘Barbarian Feast’ on October 22nd