Tacofino and Superbaba Join Forces to Launch the Exclusive ‘Super Baburrito’

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Two of Vancouver culinary favourites, Tacofino and Superbaba, are thrilled to announce a new limited edition collaboration that’s set to tantalize taste buds and make a positive impact on the community. Presenting the “Super Baburrito,” a limited-edition Middle Eastern, and Baja, inspired burrito you won’t want to miss.

Available for just one day, on Monday, October 30, 2023, the Super Baburrito will take centre stage exclusively at Tacofino Yaletown (1025 Mainland St). Priced at $17, it’s a one-day culinary affair that food enthusiasts won’t want to miss.

The Super Baburrito is a flavour-packed ensemble of habanero marinated lamb and beef kofta, pumpkin seed dip, cabbage, spiced rice, sumac onions, yogurt sauce, tomato, and pickled jalapenos. The result is a harmonious fusion of Middle Eastern and Baja flavors that promises a delightful explosion of taste.

“We are so excited to collaborate with Tacofino on a burrito that blends our flavours together,” says Dallah El Chami of Superbaba. “We both use flavours from all over the world, so it makes sense to donate the money raised to immigrant support services that help give newcomers and refugees a foundation to start their life in Canada.”

Beyond its sensational flavour profile, the Super Baburrito embodies the spirit of giving back. All proceeds from the sale of the Super Baburrito will be donated to ISS of BC (Immigrant Services Society of British Columbia). This means every bite you take not only satisfies your taste buds but also contributes to a charitable cause that supports newcomers and immigrants in the province.

For one day only, on October 30th, come to Tacofino Yaletown and experience the “Super Baburrito” – a culinary journey that bridges two traditions, all for a noble cause.