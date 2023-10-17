Two Opportunities to Join the Bar Susu Team are Now Available

The Goods from Bar Susu

Vancouver, BC | Bar Susu is currently seeking a couple of passionate individuals to fill the roles of Chef de Partie or Junior Sous Chef.

The ideal candidate will have the proven skills and working experience to be successful in their role, and a passion for creating exceptional food in a fun team environment. We have a deep focus on development within the company, so, if you are looking to expand your career in the kitchen we’d love to meet you!

– Full time

– Competitive wage + gratuities

– Daily staff meal

– Health & dental benefits after completion of probationary period

– Employee Discount Program

– Eligibility for the Employee Recognition Program

Please forward CVs to [email protected] or visit this link to learn more.