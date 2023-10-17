Pepino’s Spaghetti House Reveals a New Menu of Old Classics for Fall

The Goods from Pepino’s Spaghetti House

Vancouver, BC | The red sauce joint at the north end of Commercial Drive, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, has expanded its menu for fall! Time-tested and heartwarming dishes – from a new application of a sauce regulars know and love to an old family recipe – now being served at the Mouse.

“At Pepino’s, we’re known for our classics so we don’t want to mess with that…but we do want to keep things fresh,” says Paul Grunberg, co-founder of Banda Volpi, the gang behind Osteria Savio Volpe, Pepino’s Spaghetti House, Caffè La Tana, and the upcoming Elio Volpe. “Chefs Phil and Vish have done an excellent job creating the kinds of dishes that become instant favourites and complement our menu mainstays. Don’t worry, the mozzarella sticks and spaghetti & meatballs aren’t going anywhere.”

Now Mouse guests can start the meal with an Antipasti Platter – salumi, provolone, pickled peppers, and marinated olives & artichoke hearts, with sourdough; followed by a tangy Arugula Salad with peperoncini, pecorino, confit garlic and capers; and some old school Manila Clams Fra Diavolo with chilies, garlic, white wine and marinara.

For the pasta course, a classic-with-a-twist Linguine ai Gamberi – prawns in a rich clam stock with garlic, white wine, marinara, and jalapeños; followed by hand rolled Ricotta and Herb Cannelloni in pomodoro, a family recipe from Banda Volpi culinary director Phil Scarfone. “The filling – ricotta, cheddar, Parmigiano, and pecorino – is my mom’s recipe, verbatim. She used it in her special stuffed shells, made only for birthdays and Christmas…the smell of it coming out of the oven brings back fond memories of family gatherings and burning my tongue every damn time!”

Finally, head chef Vish Mayekar recommends a side of the new and crispier Fried Brussels Sprouts with his show-stopping Roasted Chicken – a six hour lemon brined, bone-in half chicken with capers and brown butter sauce, well-known to regulars as the legendary piccata sauce.

“We love that our guests are open to try new things and are enjoying the new dishes,” adds Mayekar, who joined the team in 2021.

Select items are also available for take-out, along with Pepino’s full menu of Detroit-style pizza.

Pepino’s Spaghetti House is open seven days a week, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Reservations recommended. For more information, please visit www.pepinos.ca.