For a Rural Autumn Feast, Get Your Tickets to the Driftwood Spirits ‘Sunday Dinner on the Farm’, Nov. 12th

Photo via Driftwood Spirits by Jonathan Thompson Photography.

Before you pack away any notions of rural feasting until the springtime, take note that the long table season isn’t over yet! At least it isn’t according to Driftwood Spirits, who will be hosting the second chapter of their ‘Land & Sea’ dinner and cocktail series at Ensemble Farm in Richmond on Sunday, November 12th. There’s nothing like brisk Fall-in-the-country air to get the appetite going…

Collaborating on this autumnal dining event are Chef Mark Singson and Mixologist Kevin O’Neill. The former is charged with creating the five-course meal to be paired by as many unique cocktails mixed up – using Driftwood Spirits, of course – by the latter. The expected delicious results will be presented to guests to enjoy either seated at the long table inside the barn or fireside. Sounds super cozy!

Sunday Dinner at the Farm gets going at 5pm. Tickets aren’t cheap ($225 per person) but if you’re looking to end the 2023 season of outdoorsy dining with a memorable splurge, then this could be just the ticket! Get yours here.

Ensemble Farm
12551 Gilbert Rd., Richmond, BC
