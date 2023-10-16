Mucker Next Door is Now Hiring!

The Goods from Mucker Next Door

Vancouver, BC | The shop of ‘nice needs’ next to neighbourhood restaurant-bar, Dachi, is looking for someone to join our team full-time.

The position involves working in the store, keeping it tidy and stocked, creating a warm environment for folks to browse in, and connecting our customers to the products we sell. We’re looking for someone passionate about crafted goods, nice aesthetics, and small business. Located in Hastings-Sunrise, our store carries many local pieces, as well as a few international brands we love. From ceramics to cocktail equipment, candles to skin care, wine and food magazines and books, fresh bread, flowers and decorations, we make a great stop for gifts or home items.

We are a friendly bunch who love what we do and are looking to grow the team with someone who feels the same. If this sounds like a nice fit for you, please email us [email protected] to apply!