Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar Showcases ‘Taste of Fall’ Table d’Hôte Menu at Whistler Restaurant

The Goods from Hy’s Steakhouse & Cocktail Bar
Vancouver, BC | As temperatures drop and snow follows falling leaves across Sea to Sky country, Hy’s Steakhouse and Cocktail Bar is keeping things cosy with a new ‘Taste of Fall’ Table d’Hôte Menu available exclusively at the iconic steakhouse’s Whistler location (4308 Main Street).
Available Sundays from 3 to 9 p.m. and Mondays through Thursdays from 4 to 9 p.m, until November 9, Hy’s Taste of Fall Menu offers locals and visitors alike a chance to enjoy its classic dishes, timeless hospitality and resort ambiance before the busy ski season begins. Enjoy a dining experience that features Hy’s famous Cheese Toast, choice of starter, entrée and dessert for just $59.95 per person, plus tax and gratuity.
HY’S TASTE OF FALL MENU
$59.95 per person plus tax, gratuity
Available Sunday to Thursday until November 9th
Hy’s Cheese Toast
famous since 1955
STARTER
choice of:
Tossed Green Salad
red wine vinaigrette
Soup of the Day
Beefsteak Tomato and Red Onion
crumbled Stilton, buttermilk dressing
ENTRÉE
choice of:
Manhattan Cut Steak au Poivre
Hy’s brandy green peppercorn sauce, sweet pepper,
baby carrot and grilled asparagus parcel, braised sweet potato
Mixed Grill
sweet pepper, baby carrot and grilled
asparagus parcel, braised sweet potato
Fish Market Selection
chef’s choice from today’s fresh catch
Tuscan Pasta (VG)
sundried tomatoes, wild mushrooms, drop peppers,
arugula, cheese, garlic confit, olive oil
DESSERT
choice of:
Hy’s Famous Cheesecake
mixed berry compote
Belgian Chocolate Bourbon Cake
vanilla ice cream
Hy’s Whistler is open for dinner service Monday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 3 to 9 p.m. with Happy Hour service Monday through Friday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 3 to 5:30 p.m.
RESERVATIONS
To reserve a table from now through the holiday season at Hy’s Steakhouse & Bar Whistler, click here. Hosting a party or family celebration? To find out more about Hy’s Whistler’s unique private dining spaces and group menus, click here.
