Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Marks Latest Michelin Honour, Adds New Fall Features

Vancouver, BC | Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is celebrating a second-consecutive Michelin recommendation by adding an array of fresh-caught seafood features to the fall and winter menu at the downtown tide-to-table hotspot (762 Cambie Street).

Last week, Fanny Bay retained the ‘recommended’ accolade it first earned from the renowned culinary guide in 2022 at a ceremony in which 77 local restaurants were honoured with Michelin Stars, Bib Gourmand nods or recommendations for 2023.

The new features debuting on Chef Tommy Shorthouse’s fall and winter menu at Fanny Bay include:

  • Seafood Tagliatelle (mussels, clams, prawns, scallops, rosé sauce, herbs), $30;
    Grilled Octopus (freemantle octopus, fingerling potato, romesco, chimichurri, chorizo, lemon, herbs, chili, crispy seaweed, pumpkin seeds), $33;
    Miso Sablefish (miso-baked sablefish, turnip, carrot, beans, mixed mushrooms, Swiss chard, soy-butter sauce, radish), $34;
    Niçoise Salad (smoked Albacore tuna, fingerling potatoes, green beans, tomato, Castelvetrano olives, sherry vinaigrette, trout roe, gem lettuce), $28;
    Scallops and Pork Belly (5-spice pork belly, scallops, carrot purée, glazed vegetables, red cabbage-apple sauce), $34;
    Paella for Two (chorizo, prawns, mussels, clams, Humboldt squid, pink scallops, roasted peppers, saffron rice, parsley), $68.

“We feel incredibly honoured to have been recognized for a second year with a Michelin recommendation,” says Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Co-Owner and Wholesale/Marketing Manager Malindi Taylor. “We look forward to continuing to educate our guests on BC’s sustainable seafood when they come to dine with us in Vancouver.”

The downtown dining destination will have even more room to welcome guests this winter following the completion of a planned renovation that will see the restaurant grow almost 1,800 sq. ft. and add a private dining room for parties and shucking classes and an expansion of its current oyster bar to the space.

Fanny Bay also offers a daily Happy Hour from 2 to 6 p.m. that showcases a range of food and drink features that include Fanny Bay Fried Oysters, Tuna Tartare, Lobster Poutine, Lobster Rolls, Mussels & Clams, Fish Tacos and more.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up or home delivery.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar
Neighbourhood: Downtown
762 Cambie St.
