Local Artist David Wilson’s Comeback Solo Exhibition Opens at VisualSpace This Thursday!

Take Me Away, 48″ x 60″, acrylic on canvas, 2022.

Autumn is properly here. Resist the urge for early hibernation! The sun is slated to return (for a stint) just in time for this Thursday’s opening of The Ground Beneath My Feet, the long-awaited “comeback” exhibition of local artist David Wilson. How’s that for good timing?

From October 12th through the 28th, you can lay your peepers on a bunch of brand new paintings continuing in his overarching theme of “the collective temporal shifts experienced by all of us” by heading on over to Dunbar Street’s VisualSpace Gallery. Here’s a bit more about what you can expect from the exhibition, from the official media release: “As Wilson embarked on the creation of this new body of work, he was drawn to the concept of stability that lies beneath our feet. Amidst the turbulence of recent years, he sensed a deep yearning for a return to a more steadfast era. Drawing inspiration from a city perched upon the edge of the depths of the sea, he finds resonance in the renderings of the sea, sky, and the delicately stable ground we strive to establish beneath us.”

Another Story, 48″ x 36″, acrylic on linen, 2023.

Also of important note: The Ground Beneath My Feet will mark the end of a three-year-long hiatus (!) by Wilson, who has previously been very well-exhibited and prolific. All the more reason to get out and show your support, rain or shine, from Thursday onward! For an ‘extra’ experience, make the trip to the Dunbar gallery this Saturday afternoon (October 14th), when Wilson will be in attendance for the Opening Reception of The Ground Beneath My Feet, from 2-4pm.

VisualSpace’s regular gallery hours run Tuesday to Saturday, from 12-5pm. Find out more.

Visual Space Gallery
3352 Dunbar St, Vancouver, BC V6S 2C1 | WEBSITE
