Back to: 2023 Line-Up of Vancouver’s Michelin Recognized and Recommended Restaurants, Mapped
List Map

2023 Line-Up of Vancouver’s Michelin Recognized and Recommended Restaurants, Mapped

All 2022 one-star designated restaurants retained their stars in 2023. None earned an additional star, and one restaurant was added to the one-star fold. Michelin also added five restaurants to their Bib Gourmand list, and several new names made the Recommended list...
Article

2023 Line-Up of Vancouver’s Michelin Recognized and Recommended Restaurants, Mapped

Portrait

Michelin Guide announced its choices for Vancouver’s best restaurants at an awards ceremony held at the Fairmont Pacific Rim last night.

All 2022 one-star designated restaurants retained their stars in 2023, none earned an additional star, and one restaurant was added to the one-star fold (congratulations Okeya Kyujiro!). Michelin also added five restaurants to their Bib Gourmand list, and there were four awards in special categories handed out. Recommended Restaurants – also recognized on the stage – jumped from 40 to 51.  The total number of Vancouver’s Michelin-recognized restaurants grew to 77. Breakdown below….

Special Categories

There were four awards in special categories handed out: Outstanding Service went to Okeya Kyujiro’s Front-of-House crew; Sommelier Kelcie Jones of Burdock & Co left the stage with an award recognizing her for being a dope somm; Max Curzon-Price of Suyo Modern Peruvian picked up an award for his Exceptional Cocktails; and the Young Chef Award went to Warren Chow of Wildlight Kitchen & Bar.

One Star

A partial line-up of One-Star winners at the 2023 Michelin Awards

Based on assessment criteria that considers: “Using Quality Products; Mastery of Flavor and Cooking Techniques; Personality of the Chef in the Cuisine; Value for Money; and  Consistency of Food” nine Vancouver restaurants now hold a coveted star:

AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP
Barbara 305 East Pender St. MAP
Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP
iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House 2808 Cambie St. MAP
Kissa Tanto 263 East Pender St. MAP
Masayoshi 4376 Fraser St. MAP
Okeya Kyujiro 1038 Mainland St., Vancouver, V6B 2T4, Canada MAP
Published on Main 3593 Main St. MAP
St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

Bib Gourmand

Some of the ‘Bib Gourmand’ crew on stage at Michelin Guide Awards 2023

Five new ‘Bib Gourmand’ designations were added to Michelin’s list for 2023 (Sushi Hil, Farmer’s Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, and Seaport City Seafood), bringing the total number of Bib’s to 17. Bib Gourmand are defined as: “Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize, the Bib Gourmand – named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group – is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP
Chupito 322 W Hastings St. MAP
Fable Kitchen 1944 West 4th Ave. MAP
Farmer's Apprentice 1529 West 6th Ave. MAP
Fiorino, Italian Street Food 212 East Georgia St. MAP
Karma India Bistro 2741 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6K 1P9 MAP
Kin Kao Song 317 East Broadway MAP
Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer 2958 W 4th Ave. MAP
Lunch Lady 1046 Commercial Dr. MAP
Motonobu Udon 3501 E Hastings St. MAP
Nightshade 1079 Mainland St. MAP
Oca Pastificio 1260 Commercial Dr. MAP
Phnom Penh 244 E Georgia St. MAP
Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St. MAP
Seaport City Seafood  2425 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V5Z 4M5 MAP
Sushi Hil 3330 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3M7 MAP
Vij's Restaurant 3106 Cambie St. MAP

 

Recommended

Angus An (Maenam, Fat Mao); Roger Ma (Boulevard); Lien Yeung (CBC)

In addition to the above, the following restaurants make up the ‘Recommended’ list in the Michelin Guide To Vancouver:

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP
Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP
Acquafarina 425 West Georgia St. MAP
Archer 1152 Alberni St. MAP
Arike 1725 Davie St. MAP
Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP
Bacaro 1029 W Cordova St. MAP
Bacchus 845 Hornby St. MAP
Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie 163 Keefer St. MAP
Bar Gobo 237 Union St. MAP
Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP
Bonjour Vietnam Bistro 3944 Fraser St. MAP
Botanist 1038 Canada Place MAP
Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar 845 Burrard St. MAP
Café Medina 780 Richards St. MAP
Carlino 1115 Alberni St . MAP
Chang'An 1661 Granville St. MAP
Chef's Choice Chinese Cuisine 955 West Broadway MAP
Cioppino's Yaletown 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC MAP
Delara 2272 West 4th Ave. MAP
Dynasty Seafood Restaurant 108-777 W Broadway MAP
Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP
Elisa 1109 Hamilton St. MAP
Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St. MAP
Folke 2585 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, MAP
Hānai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP
Hawksworth Restaurant 801 West Georgia St. MAP
Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP
L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP
Lobby Lounge And RawBar, The 1038 Canada Place MAP
The Mackenzie Room 415 Powell St. MAP
Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP
Miku Restaurant 70-200 Granville St. MAP
Moltaqa Moroccan Restaurant 1002 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC V6B 6J8 MAP
Nammos Estiatorio 3980 Fraser St. MAP
Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant 308-470 SW Marine Dr. MAP
New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant 4650 Gladstone St. MAP
Nightingale 1021 West Hastings St. MAP
Ophelia 165 W 2nd Ave. MAP
Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP
Per se Social Corner 891 Homer St. MAP
PiDGiN 350 Carrall St. MAP
Regal Mansion Cuisine Seafood Restaurant 555 W 12th Ave #201, Vancouver, BC V5Z 3X7 MAP
Riley's Fish & Steak 200 Burrard St. MAP
Sushi Bar Maumi 1226 Bute St. MAP
Sushi Jin 750 Nelson St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1A8 MAP
Suyo Modern Peruvian Restaurant & Bar  3475 Main St. MAP
Tetsu Sushi Bar 775 Denman St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2L6 MAP
Torafuku 958 Main St. MAP
Wildlight 5380 University Blvd #107, Vancouver, BC V6T 0C9 MAP
Yuwa Japanese Cuisine 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP

Michelin’s guest list for the awards event was limited (and many restaurants had to stay staffed and open) so we want to give a special shout-out to the people NOT in these photographs – from servers and sous chefs, to bartenders and dishwashers – it takes a team. Congratulations to everyone involved.

  • IMG_9682
  • IMG_9673
  • IMG_9409
  • IMG_9666
  • IMG_9644
  • IMG_9636
  • IMG_9632
  • IMG_9611
  • IMG_9607
  • IMG_9600
  • IMG_9596
  • IMG_9592
  • IMG_9583
  • IMG_9571
  • IMG_9563
  • IMG_9561
  • IMG_9551
  • IMG_9540
  • IMG_9533
  • IMG_9511
  • IMG_9506
  • IMG_9500
  • IMG_9458
  • IMG_9457
  • IMG_9411
  • IMG_9464
  • IMG_9430
  • IMG_9571
  • IMG_9641

There are 0 comments

Popular

Opening Soon: Casa Molina

Bar Tartare: Open and Pouring Wine Starting Tonight!

How Lulu Island Got Its Sweet Name

Get to Know Chef Hil

Banda Volpi Group Announces Osteria Elio Volpe