2023 Line-Up of Vancouver’s Michelin Recognized and Recommended Restaurants, Mapped

Michelin Guide announced its choices for Vancouver’s best restaurants at an awards ceremony held at the Fairmont Pacific Rim last night.

All 2022 one-star designated restaurants retained their stars in 2023, none earned an additional star, and one restaurant was added to the one-star fold (congratulations Okeya Kyujiro!). Michelin also added five restaurants to their Bib Gourmand list, and there were four awards in special categories handed out. Recommended Restaurants – also recognized on the stage – jumped from 40 to 51. The total number of Vancouver’s Michelin-recognized restaurants grew to 77. Breakdown below….

Special Categories

There were four awards in special categories handed out: Outstanding Service went to Okeya Kyujiro’s Front-of-House crew; Sommelier Kelcie Jones of Burdock & Co left the stage with an award recognizing her for being a dope somm; Max Curzon-Price of Suyo Modern Peruvian picked up an award for his Exceptional Cocktails; and the Young Chef Award went to Warren Chow of Wildlight Kitchen & Bar.

One Star

Based on assessment criteria that considers: “Using Quality Products; Mastery of Flavor and Cooking Techniques; Personality of the Chef in the Cuisine; Value for Money; and Consistency of Food” nine Vancouver restaurants now hold a coveted star:

AnnaLena 1809 West 1st Ave. MAP

Barbara 305 East Pender St. MAP

Burdock & Co 2702 Main St. MAP

iDen & QuanJuDe Beijing Duck House 2808 Cambie St. MAP

Kissa Tanto 263 East Pender St. MAP

Masayoshi 4376 Fraser St. MAP

Okeya Kyujiro 1038 Mainland St., Vancouver, V6B 2T4, Canada MAP

Published on Main 3593 Main St. MAP

St. Lawrence 269 Powell St. MAP

Bib Gourmand

Five new ‘Bib Gourmand’ designations were added to Michelin’s list for 2023 (Sushi Hil, Farmer’s Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, and Seaport City Seafood), bringing the total number of Bib’s to 17. Bib Gourmand are defined as: “Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize, the Bib Gourmand – named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group – is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”

Anh and Chi 3388 Main Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Chupito 322 W Hastings St. MAP

Fable Kitchen 1944 West 4th Ave. MAP

Farmer's Apprentice 1529 West 6th Ave. MAP

Fiorino, Italian Street Food 212 East Georgia St. MAP

Karma India Bistro 2741 W 4th Ave, Vancouver, BC V6K 1P9 MAP

Kin Kao Song 317 East Broadway MAP

Little Bird Dim Sum + Craft Beer 2958 W 4th Ave. MAP

Lunch Lady 1046 Commercial Dr. MAP

Motonobu Udon 3501 E Hastings St. MAP

Nightshade 1079 Mainland St. MAP

Oca Pastificio 1260 Commercial Dr. MAP

Phnom Penh 244 E Georgia St. MAP

Say Mercy! 4298 Fraser St. MAP

Seaport City Seafood 2425 Cambie St, Vancouver, BC V5Z 4M5 MAP

Sushi Hil 3330 Main St, Vancouver, BC V5V 3M7 MAP

Vij's Restaurant 3106 Cambie St. MAP

Recommended

In addition to the above, the following restaurants make up the ‘Recommended’ list in the Michelin Guide To Vancouver:

¿CóMO? Tapería 209 East 7th Avenue MAP

Acorn 3995 Main St. MAP

Acquafarina 425 West Georgia St. MAP

Archer 1152 Alberni St. MAP

Arike 1725 Davie St. MAP

Ask For Luigi 305 Alexander St. MAP

Bacaro 1029 W Cordova St. MAP

Bacchus 845 Hornby St. MAP

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie 163 Keefer St. MAP

Bar Gobo 237 Union St. MAP

Bar Susu 209 E 6th Ave. MAP

Bonjour Vietnam Bistro 3944 Fraser St. MAP

Botanist 1038 Canada Place MAP

Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar 845 Burrard St. MAP

Café Medina 780 Richards St. MAP

Carlino 1115 Alberni St . MAP

Chang'An 1661 Granville St. MAP

Chef's Choice Chinese Cuisine 955 West Broadway MAP

Cioppino's Yaletown 1133 Hamilton Street, Vancouver, BC MAP

Delara 2272 West 4th Ave. MAP

Dynasty Seafood Restaurant 108-777 W Broadway MAP

Elephant 1879 Powell St, Vancouver, BC V5L 1H8 MAP

Elisa 1109 Hamilton St. MAP

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar 762 Cambie St. MAP

Folke 2585 West Broadway, Vancouver, BC, MAP

Hānai 1590 Commercial Dr. MAP

Hawksworth Restaurant 801 West Georgia St. MAP

Homer Street Cafe & Bar 898 Homer St. MAP

L'Abattoir 2178 Carrall St. MAP

Lobby Lounge And RawBar, The 1038 Canada Place MAP

The Mackenzie Room 415 Powell St. MAP

Maenam 1938 W. 4th Ave. MAP

Miku Restaurant 70-200 Granville St. MAP

Moltaqa Moroccan Restaurant 1002 Mainland St, Vancouver, BC V6B 6J8 MAP

Nammos Estiatorio 3980 Fraser St. MAP

Neptune Palace Seafood Restaurant 308-470 SW Marine Dr. MAP

New Mandarin Seafood Restaurant 4650 Gladstone St. MAP

Nightingale 1021 West Hastings St. MAP

Ophelia 165 W 2nd Ave. MAP

Osteria Savio Volpe 615 Kingsway MAP

Per se Social Corner 891 Homer St. MAP

PiDGiN 350 Carrall St. MAP

Regal Mansion Cuisine Seafood Restaurant 555 W 12th Ave #201, Vancouver, BC V5Z 3X7 MAP

Riley's Fish & Steak 200 Burrard St. MAP

Sushi Bar Maumi 1226 Bute St. MAP

Sushi Jin 750 Nelson St, Vancouver, BC V6Z 1A8 MAP

Suyo Modern Peruvian Restaurant & Bar 3475 Main St. MAP

Tetsu Sushi Bar 775 Denman St, Vancouver, BC V6G 2L6 MAP

Torafuku 958 Main St. MAP

Wildlight 5380 University Blvd #107, Vancouver, BC V6T 0C9 MAP

Yuwa Japanese Cuisine 2775 W. 16th Ave. MAP

Michelin’s guest list for the awards event was limited (and many restaurants had to stay staffed and open) so we want to give a special shout-out to the people NOT in these photographs – from servers and sous chefs, to bartenders and dishwashers – it takes a team. Congratulations to everyone involved.