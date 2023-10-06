2023 Line-Up of Vancouver’s Michelin Recognized and Recommended Restaurants, Mapped
Michelin Guide announced its choices for Vancouver’s best restaurants at an awards ceremony held at the Fairmont Pacific Rim last night.
All 2022 one-star designated restaurants retained their stars in 2023, none earned an additional star, and one restaurant was added to the one-star fold (congratulations Okeya Kyujiro!). Michelin also added five restaurants to their Bib Gourmand list, and there were four awards in special categories handed out. Recommended Restaurants – also recognized on the stage – jumped from 40 to 51. The total number of Vancouver’s Michelin-recognized restaurants grew to 77. Breakdown below….
Special Categories
There were four awards in special categories handed out: Outstanding Service went to Okeya Kyujiro’s Front-of-House crew; Sommelier Kelcie Jones of Burdock & Co left the stage with an award recognizing her for being a dope somm; Max Curzon-Price of Suyo Modern Peruvian picked up an award for his Exceptional Cocktails; and the Young Chef Award went to Warren Chow of Wildlight Kitchen & Bar.
One Star
Based on assessment criteria that considers: “Using Quality Products; Mastery of Flavor and Cooking Techniques; Personality of the Chef in the Cuisine; Value for Money; and Consistency of Food” nine Vancouver restaurants now hold a coveted star:
Five new ‘Bib Gourmand’ designations were added to Michelin’s list for 2023 (Sushi Hil, Farmer’s Apprentice, Karma Indian Bistro, Motonobu Udon, and Seaport City Seafood), bringing the total number of Bib’s to 17. Bib Gourmand are defined as: “Not quite a star, but most definitely not a consolation prize, the Bib Gourmand – named after Bibendum, the friendly Michelin Man and the official company mascot for the Michelin Group – is a just-as-esteemed rating that recognizes friendly establishments that serve good food at moderate prices.”
Michelin’s guest list for the awards event was limited (and many restaurants had to stay staffed and open) so we want to give a special shout-out to the people NOT in these photographs – from servers and sous chefs, to bartenders and dishwashers – it takes a team. Congratulations to everyone involved.
