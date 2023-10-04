Hit Modus for Killer Coffee and a Special Pastry Pop Up This Weekend

Big News: Myra Maston, the talented baker once responsible for the baking program at the dearly missed Ubuntu Canteen, will be hosting a pop-up event at Modus Coffee this weekend.

Expect loads of Ubuntu’s greatest hits on hand. Grab your carry bag and fill it to the brim! Before you go the added distance of purging your freezer to make room for a cache of her famous sesame-covered sourdough, we should warn you that because Maston has no space to prep and bake bread (yet?), so this is a pastry-forward pop-up (think Canelé, cinnamon buns, chocolate chip cookies, shortbread, quiche and danishes).

Word to the wise: Maston has a cult-like following, so don’t roll in at 2:45 thinking you’ll be able to score – this is a long weekend task to prioritize as early in the day as possible to avoid disappointment!

Welcome back, Myra – Vancouver has missed you!