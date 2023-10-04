Track and Food

All Things Michelin with the Track and Food Podcast

Portrait

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.

In this newest edition of the triple(J) – H series, prominent former winemaker Heidi Noble joins alongside James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality) and James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus) to help predict who will win, keep, and possibly move up in year two of Vancouver’s Michelin Guide.  LISTEN!

This year’s announcement is on October 5th.

