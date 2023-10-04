All Things Michelin with the Track and Food Podcast

Welcome to the Track & Food podcast. Host Jamie Mah is a writer, bartender and sommelier in beautiful Vancouver, BC. With co-host Mickey McLeod, they take regular deep dives into everything food and culture in the city and around the globe.
In this newest edition of the triple(J) – H series, prominent former winemaker Heidi Noble joins alongside James Iranzad (Gooseneck Hospitality) and James Langford-Smith (Pamplemousse Jus) to help predict who will win, keep, and possibly move up in year two of Vancouver’s Michelin Guide. LISTEN!
This year’s announcement is on October 5th.
There are 0 comments