Opening Soon: Casa Molina

The anachronistic red house with black and white trim at 2211 Manitoba Street (previously Mangia Cucina, and before that, Invitro) is set for a makeover. Soon, it will be rejuvenated and reborn as the Spanish restaurant, Casa Molina.

Despite the room being raw and full of rubble on my recent walk-through, Chef Javier Blanc (Paella Guys) points out that very few structural changes actually need to be made: “The work we do will be mostly cosmetic. Our goal is to evoke the warmth, aromas, and camaraderie found in Spanish households. We like the feeling of the house; it suits our concept perfectly: comfortable and familiar.”

As our conversation continues, it becomes clear how central this ‘warmth’ and ‘sense of family and camaraderie’ is to the Casa Molina concept. Throughout our on-site meeting, Blanc’s wife and three daughters surround him: “I couldn’t do any of what I do without their love and support,” he admits. “In Spanish culture, the family is the heart. In Spain, and in my home, we eat as many meals together as we can. No phones, no distractions. We share stories from our day when we share our meal. That is true for me, and it is also what I want Casa Molina to be about. We want guests to bring their loved ones and connect over a meal”.

What does this mean for the menu? As Chef Blanc details his plans, he explains that between regional variations and culinary innovation, the Spanish food we see in Canada is only a very small percentage of what there is to taste in Spain… “Casa Molina will start with a small menu of familiar items to slowly introduce new flavours and dishes over time… a mix of timeless Spanish favourites and our unique recipes inspired by what is happening in Spain right now.” In short, guests can look forward to a mix of classic dishes, contemporary plates, and, of course, paella, complemented by an inventive and decidedly Spanish-influenced cocktail program as well as Spanish and local wine and beer.

One dish I’m personally hoping will make the cut is a hearty ‘Spoon Dish.’ This is a Spanish stew (different from house to house) that Blanc is considering serving right from a communal pot, portioned to one’s hunger – an approach that reflects lessons inherited from his mother and grandmother, who emphasized making delicious dishes with minimal ingredients and not wasting food. Although this is just one dish that Chef Blanc describes for me during our interview, I am delighted by the boy-like enthusiasm that washes across him as he recalls slow-cooked frijoles (black beans) stew flavoured with onion, chorizo, and bay leaf of his school days. “It was cooked for 3-4 hours. It was not a classic Spanish lentil you would usually find in this meal, but it was my family favourite. Always served with a bowl of rice. I would dream about it in school, and it was the best thing to land on the lunch or dinner table.” A simple family recipe that can stir up so much emotion is something I would want to order.

Chef Blanc recently returned from Valencia, Spain, where he (along with cooking partner Elea Blasco) represented Canada at the 62nd edition of the Concurs Internacional de Paella Valenciana de Sueca (an international competition to declare the best paella chef). During the competition, the duo carefully followed strict traditional cooking methods, using a wood fire pit and Naranjo wood and fresh local ingredients to cook their rice to perfection, and, after being evaluated on taste, cooking technique, colour, symmetry of the ingredients, and the quality of the ‘Socarrat’ (the layer of toasted rice at the bottom of a paella), they won the title of the second-best paella in the world, beating out 42 other professional paella teams, both local and international (pictures below).

While Casa Molina will prioritize a distinct restaurant experience and Paella Guys will continue its catering focus, the expertise behind their acclaimed paella will undoubtedly bridge the two ventures. Casa Molina is set to open this winter and will initially operate four nights a week for dinner. We’ll provide more updates as the launch nears. In the meantime, take a look at pictures from Concurs Internacional de Paella Valenciana de Sueca below…







































Concurs Internacional de Paella Valenciana de Sueca | Photos by Rubén Nava