Celebrate Harvest Season with Potluck’s Thanksgiving Feast

Portrait

Photo: Rich Won

The Goods from Potluck Hawker Eatery

Vancouver, BC | This Thanksgiving, Cambie Village’s Potluck Hawker Eatery has created a new Southeast Asian feast for guests to enjoy at-home or at the restaurant. The special seasonal curated package features Potluck’s signature chicken-fried Dungeness crab with all the fixings, including gravy; Brussels sprouts caramelized with fish sauce caramel, pork floss, and sesame; eggplant, braised with soy bean sauce and Thai basil; Potluck Stuffing Rice with Chinese sausage, dried shrimp, cranberries, sweet potato, and chestnut; and Mee Goreng with egg noodle wok fried with curry powder, egg, free-run chicken and vegetables.

Pre-orders can be made online at www.potluckyvr.ca or by calling 604-423-9344.

Potluck Hawker Eatery
3424 Cambie St. | 604-423-9344 | WEBSITE
Francis Arevalo Does The Dishes

