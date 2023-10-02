Opportunity Knocks / Kitsilano

Kitsilano’s ‘AnnaLena’ Restaurant on the Hunt for a Bar Manager

Vancouver, BC | nnaLena is seeking a Bar Manager to lead and develop our bar and cocktail program. With a focus on tasting menu service we are consistently evolving our menus and beverage programs. We are looking for a curious and creative individual who loves sharing their passion for hospitality with us and our guests.

As Bar Manager you will be creating listed cocktails, maintaining a clean and organized bar, and will be responsible for product and inventory controls. Applicants should have previous bar management experience in a fast paced environment, a solid knowledge of classic and contemporary cocktails, menu development, budgeting and an attention to detail. Our ideal candidate will ideally also have strong wine knowledge, WSET 2 preferred.

To inquire about the position and currently available opportunities to join the AnnaLena team, please email us in confidence to [email protected]. Only suitable contacts will be contacted. We are looking forward to meeting you!

AnnaLena
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1809 West 1st Ave. | 778-379-4052 | WEBSITE
