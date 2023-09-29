Community News / Chinatown

Highlights from the Schedule at STRETCH Yoga This October

Portrait

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here are some upcoming highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar beginning in the month of October, 2023 (space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended):

Workshop Series

Masterclass Inversion and Arm Balances with Vanessa Bourget
Sunday, October 15th | 2-4pm

An all-levels, two hour masterclass of preparatory drills, sound techniques, and guided play that will help you understand and practice inversions and arm balances like handstand, flying pigeon, headstand, forearm stand, and crow, to name a few.

There will be options for total beginners as well as advanced variations for more seasoned practitioners. Expect warm-up, discussion, practice, and lots of fun. Bring your questions and upside down dispositions!

$34 Early Bird | $44 Day Of | Register here.

Bring your own yoga mat, or borrow one of ours for no extra cost.

Special Events

Suspended Reverie
Ben Brown | Concert | Hammocks

Wednesday, October 25th SOLD OUT
Next show: Wednesday, November 29th, 7:30pm-8:30pm

This is STRETCH’s most beloved event. A live music experience unlike no other all within the calming environment of Stretch. Join Ben Brown and host Emmanuelle Rousseau for this 1 hour live concert suspended from a hammock! We look forward to welcoming you into the space.

$35 | Only 10 spots available! Register here.

Comedy/Open Mic

Stretch is BETA testing a new and different offering on October 20th at 7pm, please join us for our very first comedy night. Guests comedians and open mic. 40 spots. Beverages. Fun, lots laughter, NO YOGA….

Details to come, very soon, on the website under News and Events.

Our annual SALE is always on around THANKSGIVING and this year it might actually come a little early so please keep an eye out!

*Update: STRETCH migrated to a new registration software last month (from Mindbody to Momence) so please transfer your account. (Emails were sent with easy step-by-step instructions.) Download the Momence app and join us soon!

STRETCH Yoga
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
180 E Pender St. | 778-819-6488 (voicemail only) | WEBSITE
Highlights from the Schedule at STRETCH Yoga This October
What’s on the Calendar from STRETCH Yoga for Autumn 2023

There are 0 comments

Chinatown

Secure Your Spot for Chef Robin Kort’s Book Launch, This September at Massy Arts Gallery

What’s on the Calendar from STRETCH Yoga for Autumn 2023

Don’t Snooze on the ‘Party of 5’ Skewers & Wine Event, Sept. 9th in Chinatown

The 2023 Light Up Chinatown Festival Returns September 9-10th

Bao Bei Chinese Brasserie is on the Hunt for Cooks!

Michelin Star Restaurant, Kissa Tanto, is Looking to Add Skilled Cooks to Their Team

Popular

Banda Volpi Group Announces Osteria Elio Volpe

A Sneak Peek Inside the Deliciousness of Gary’s, Opening This Week on Twelfth Avenue

Mah Milk Bar Aims to Blend Local Community Charm with Melbourne Coffee Culture

New Neighbourhood Spot, Gary’s, is Gearing Up to Open in Fairview in Late September

14 Films to See at the 42nd Vancouver International Film Festival, Sept. 28-Oct.8

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Savour Fall’s Sweet Embrace with Pastries from Mon Paris

Community News / Victoria

Vessel Liquor Suggests These Four Bottles for Drinking This October

Community News

Join Ten of Vancouver Island’s Craft Distilleries for the Craft Spirit and Cocktail Festival at Merridale

Community News / Railtown Japantown

Belgard Kitchen Wants to Host Your Thanksgiving Dinner