Highlights from the Schedule at STRETCH Yoga This October

The Goods from STRETCH Yoga

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

Here are some upcoming highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar beginning in the month of October, 2023 (space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended):

Workshop Series

Masterclass Inversion and Arm Balances with Vanessa Bourget

Sunday, October 15th | 2-4pm

An all-levels, two hour masterclass of preparatory drills, sound techniques, and guided play that will help you understand and practice inversions and arm balances like handstand, flying pigeon, headstand, forearm stand, and crow, to name a few.

There will be options for total beginners as well as advanced variations for more seasoned practitioners. Expect warm-up, discussion, practice, and lots of fun. Bring your questions and upside down dispositions!

$34 Early Bird | $44 Day Of | Register here.

Bring your own yoga mat, or borrow one of ours for no extra cost.

Special Events

Suspended Reverie

Ben Brown | Concert | Hammocks

Wednesday, October 25th SOLD OUT

Next show: Wednesday, November 29th, 7:30pm-8:30pm

This is STRETCH’s most beloved event. A live music experience unlike no other all within the calming environment of Stretch. Join Ben Brown and host Emmanuelle Rousseau for this 1 hour live concert suspended from a hammock! We look forward to welcoming you into the space.

$35 | Only 10 spots available! Register here.

Comedy/Open Mic

Stretch is BETA testing a new and different offering on October 20th at 7pm, please join us for our very first comedy night. Guests comedians and open mic. 40 spots. Beverages. Fun, lots laughter, NO YOGA….

Details to come, very soon, on the website under News and Events.

Our annual SALE is always on around THANKSGIVING and this year it might actually come a little early so please keep an eye out!

*Update: STRETCH migrated to a new registration software last month (from Mindbody to Momence) so please transfer your account. (Emails were sent with easy step-by-step instructions.) Download the Momence app and join us soon!