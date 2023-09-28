Savour Fall’s Sweet Embrace with Pastries from Mon Paris

The Goods from Mon Paris Pâtisserie

Burnaby, BC | Delight in the autumnal allure at Burnaby’s Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Owner and Paris-trained pastry virtuoso, Elena Krasnova, invites you to savour the rich cozy flavours of the season with her limited-edition seasonal treats. Amidst the colourful leaves and crisp air, discover an array of decadent caramel and pumpkin desserts that will add warmth and a hint of spice to your fall day.

Mon Paris Fall Collection:

Caramelia , $8.50: A symphony of apple compote, velvety caramel Chantilly cream, caramelized apples, and a delicate choux tart, crowned with a caramel garnish.

, $8.50: A symphony of apple compote, velvety caramel Chantilly cream, caramelized apples, and a delicate choux tart, crowned with a caramel garnish. Pumpkin Macarons, $2.50 each, $15 for a box of 6: Luscious caramel ganache sandwiched between two pumpkin pie spice meringue cookies—these petit treasures are a testament to the season’s splendour.

The 2023 Fall Collection is available starting October 1, 2023, at Mon Paris Pâtisserie. Advance Thanksgiving orders are unavailable for these items; please visit the shop at 4396 Beresford St., Burnaby, for in person pickup.