Join Ten of Vancouver Island’s Craft Distilleries for the Craft Spirit and Cocktail Festival at Merridale

The Goods from Merridale Cidery & Distillery

Cobble Hill, BC | On November 4th, 2023, Merridale Cidery and Distillery will welcome over 10 Vancouver Island Craft Distilleries to celebrate the flavours and ingenuity of local industry leaders.

Expect an immersive and vibrant evening of tasting craft spirits, both neat and in cocktails. Talk to the distillers, meet the makers and experience the nuances and passion of craft spirits made right here on the island. Pair with hand held appies to round out this taste sensation.

Located in the Merridale Farmhouse, the event is the perfect opportunity to learn about what truly goes into craft spirits. Craft is a word that gets thrown around a lot, but there’s actual legislative criteria that a distillery must meet in order to be designated as a craft distillery. First of all, the spirits must be made using BC ingredients. This inherently supports local farming, encourages sustainability and reduces long supply chains. And secondly, they must be produced in small batches. This means the distillation process is more hands-on and the producers are directly connected at every step of the process.

Whether you are a spirit connoisseur or just dipping your toes in, the evening is a great place to enjoy some drinks with your friends and learn about the vibrant craft spirit industry on Vancouver Island.

As the first small-batch craft distillery in B.C, Merridale has a rich history of ambitiously producing enticing and award-winning tastes and flavours that celebrate life on Vancouver Island. Owners Janet Docherty and Rick Pipes are industry pioneers who advocated for legislative changes, opening the craft distilling industry in British Columbia.

“We’ve come so far,” said Pipes, “And we want to bring attention to the innovative and cutting-edge craft distilling industry here on Vancouver Island. That is our goal with the Craft Spirit and Cocktail Festival – it’s an opportunity to experience local distilleries all under one roof and taste all that the local industry has to offer.”

With a pop-up shop, transportation available from Victoria, Langford, Duncan and Nanaimo and hand-held eats available, this unforgettable festival is sure to be a memorable evening celebrating all that the craft distilling world has to offer.

A limited number of tickets are available, visit merridale.ca/craft-spirit-festival to purchase yours now!