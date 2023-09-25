The Goods from Belgard Kitchen

Vancouver, BC | The team at Belgard Kitchen wants to host your Thanksgiving dinner. The only question: their place or yours? “Family Dinner” will be held Monday, October 9th at the restaurant, with a limited quantity of meal kits also available for pre-order for those seeking an elevated at home option.

Served family style, the relaxed, fun, and festive meal features classic holiday dishes with a twist. Aptly named “Family Dinner”, the tradition began as a long table gathering eight years ago, and continues to be the Belgard team’s favourite events of the year.

What’s on the menu?

Turkey 2 Ways (stuffed and rolled breast, confit legs w/ gravy and cranberry sauce)

Twice Baked Rosemary + Goat Cheese Bread Pudding

Mashed Potatoes

Seasonal Vegetable Medley

Pumpkin Cheesecake

At $50 per guest (with an included donation to KidSafe Society Project), dine in reservations can be made through OpenTable. Meal Kits are available for purchase via the restaurant’s website until October 6th.

Please contact the restaurant with any questions at [email protected] or 604-699-1989.