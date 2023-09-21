Pourhouse in Gastown is Seeking an Experienced General Manager

The Goods from Pourhouse

Vancouver, BC | Pourhouse Restaurant & Cocktail Bar is currently looking for a General Manager to join the team. If you’re passionate about hospitality, the guest experience and leading a team, we want to hear from you!

Our food is designed with inspired and skilful technique, though born of familiar comforts. Hearty and mouth-watering meals with a sense of familiarity are done in a homemade style using fresh, local and seasonal ingredients. The cocktails have an old-fashioned soul, in variations both plain and fancy, and are the catalyst for the entire concept.

You have:

● A minimum of 3 years of restaurant General Manager experience

● Ability to work both evenings and weekends

● Experience with ordering and inventory management

● Experience with scheduling and payroll

● Labour and Cost of goods control experience

● Serving it Right

● Foodsafe Level 1

● Strong customer service skills

● A calm and kind demeanour with guests and staff

Additional assets would include:

● Familiarity with Auphan POS system

● Familiarity with Optimum Control Inventory System

What you can expect from us:

● 50% off food across all Kitchen Table Restaurants and Cafes up to a table of four

● Base salary + gratuities + KT Bonus Program

● Two weeks paid vacation PLUS statutory holidays off or used as time in lieu

● Ability to bank days and use them as additional paid time off

● Extended health benefits including vision and dental

● A supportive, positive work environment

● Growth and advancement potential

Join the team behind Ask for Luigi, Di Beppe, Pourhouse, Pizzeria Farina, Giovane Caffe, Bacaro, Carlino, Farina a Legna, Motoretta, and more! This is your chance to join an expanding restaurant group with lots of room for growth, development, and advancement. To apply, lease email your resume to [email protected].

As an organization, we seek to inspire connection through meaningful hospitality experiences. We are a culture-driven organization defined by our core values and our ideal candidates will exemplify these values as a part of our team by taking ownership, being growth driven, and being humbly confident.

Applicants must be legally able to work in Canada. Thank you and we look forward to meeting you!