Odd Society Spirits Reveals New Sunday Waffle, High Proof Tea and Coffee Menu

The Goods from Odd Society Spirits

Vancouver, BC | Odd Society introduces a special Sunday-only menu! We’re serving waffles from Gluten Free Epicurean, exclusive cocktails, and placebos for those who do not partake. The waffles come ‘Sweet’ with house-made compote using our Wallflower Strawberry Gin and seasonal fruit, or ‘Savoury’ with ham, cheese and aioli, accompanied by our house-made pickled veg. In the theme of brunch, drinks have either a tea or coffee twist. Available every Sunday from 2pm – 8pm.