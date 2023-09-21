Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH) Launches New Fall/Winter Menu

The Goods from Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH)

Burnaby, BC | Fall in love with B.C. seafood this upcoming season as Fresh Ideas Start Here (FISH), British Columbia’s purveyor of boat-to-table sustainable seafood, brings back some of its seasonal favourites, including the return of its famous seafood congee, fresh B.C. uni (sea urchin), and FISHcuterie platters.

“Our seafood congee is definitely a cult favourite, and the cooler weather is the perfect time to enjoy our take on the classic Chinese rice porridge,” says Jenice Yu, CEO and owner of Fresh Ideas Start Here. “And of course, fall and winter means B.C. uni is in-season. We’re seeing a lot of greens already this year, with the reds coming very soon.”

Starting Friday, September 22, 2023, customers can feast on FISH’s popular seafood congee, loaded with a variety of fresh, local sustainable seafood, simmered in wild Pacific Halibut broth. This creation was made in collaboration with Top Chef Canada Season 10 runner-up, and former FISH executive chef, Deseree Lo. To celebrate, FISH is giving the first 50 customers a complementary small bowl of congee, between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. All they would need to do is quote “halibut”.

In addition, BC uni season is now underway. FISH is working with several boats this year, with divers harvesting red and green sea urchin varieties along the south coast. Customers can find a selection at FISH, as well as at several restaurants in Metro Vancouver.

With the upcoming holiday season, FISH’s FISHcuterie, their take on a seafood version of the venerable charcuterie, is great for events,. Starting from $109, guests can feast on whole selection of local seafood delicacies, including smoked wild sockeye lox, prawn cocktail, pepper smoked spring salmon candy, smoked black cod candy, housemade salmon and prawn spreads, and squid salad, as well as accompaniments such as smoked olives, pickled onions, lemons, and crackers. Orders can be made directly online. Custom sizes are available upon request.

“We’re currently working on even more holiday platters, uni products, and ideas for those who want to highlight BC seafood for their events this year, so stay tuned!” adds Yu.