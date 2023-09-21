Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market to Undergo Major Expansion This Winter

The Goods from Fanny Bay Oyster Bar

Vancouver, BC | Michelin-recommended Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market is gearing up for a major expansion this winter that will almost double the size of the downtown seafood hotspot (762 Cambie St.)

Throughout the coming months, workers be preparing the next door space at the BLU Hotel and to expand the almost 50 seat restaurant into a larger 1,800-sq-ft restaurant that will hopefully include almost 60 more seats, including a private dining room for parties and shucking classes and an expansion of its current oyster bar seating.

Still Vancouver’s only tide-to-table oyster bar and shellfish market, Fanny Bay first opened in the heart of the city’s Stadium District in 2016 and quickly became one of the city’s seafood staples thanks to its daily Happy Hour and lively oyster bar where patrons could watch the Fanny Bay shuckers at work.

“We’re really happy that over the last seven years people have enjoyed dining with us at our oyster bar and seeing all that our farms have to offer,” says Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market Co-Owner and Wholesale/Marketing Manager Malindi Taylor. “We’ve always wanted a space where we could host larger parties and our Shuck, Sip and Slurp classes and this gives us the perfect opportunity to do that.”

The restaurant, oyster bar and shellfish market will remain open during most of the construction process, only closing for a brief period when the wall between the two spaces is slated to come down.

Last year, Fanny Bay became one of only 40 local restaurants to earn a coveted Michelin recommendation when the MICHELIN Guide announced its first-ever list of Vancouver restaurants that were bestowed Michelin stars, recommendations and ‘Bib Gourmand’ nods from the venerable culinary guide.

The new expanded Fanny Bay Oyster Bar & Shellfish Market will welcome its first guests this winter. Further details will be revealed leading up to the official opening.

Fanny Bay Oyster Bar is located at 762 Cambie Street and is open for dine-in service and takeout seven days a week from 2 to 10 p.m. with daily Happy Hour features available from 2 to 6 p.m. The Fanny Bay retail market is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers fresh and smoked seafood selections, premium shellfish and oysters from British Columbia and Washington State, gourmet pantry items, seafood boxes and specialty kits available to order online for pick-up.