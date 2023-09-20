Calling All Wine-Loving UBC Alumni in Support of Okanagan Wineries

The Goods from ALUMNI UBC Wine Club

Vancouver, BC | Are you a proud UBC graduate with a passion for wine and a desire to connect with fellow alumni? We’ve got something brand new. And just for you!

Introducing the alumni UBC Wine Club — your gateway to exclusive pricing on fantastic featured wines from Okanagan wineries owned or operated by your fellow alumni. An impressive number of UBC grads are producing some of the finest wines BC has to offer. For now, the alumni UBC Wine Club is focused on amplifying the Okanagan. This community needs our support after a significant drop in tourism due to the most devastating wildfire season on record.

Each wine selection is carefully chosen by our expert team, ensuring a diverse and exciting range of high-quality BC wines in every pack. Plus, joining is a breeze – no purchase necessary! Simply sign up and specialty quarterly offers will come your way. Have the finest BC wines delivered to your doorstep at exclusive UBC alumni prices! No monthly fee. No monthly commitment. Direct from winery prices. Only get the wines YOU want. Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to savour the best of BC wines and connect with your UBC community. Sign up today and raise your glass to alumni excellence!

P.S. By signing up as a charter Wine Club member before Dec. 31, 2023, you will be automatically entered to win a fabulous two-night stay for two at the Birch Block Winery guest house in Kaleden in the Okanagan Valley! UBC Wine Club Details here.