Victoria’s Inn at Laurel Point is Seeking a Chef Tournant

The Goods from Inn at Laurel Point
Victoria, BC | Inn at Laurel Point is looking for an experienced candidate to fill the role of Chef Tournant. The Chef Tournant at Inn at Laurel Point is responsible for covering daily tasks of Restaurant Chef and Banquet Chef in their absence. The Chef Tournant works under the direction of the Executive Chef and alongside the Restaurant Chef and Banquet Chef, in supervising kitchen colleagues. This is a permanent, full time position.
Responsibilities:
Manage, plan and supervise the daily operation of the kitchen
Provide leadership through ongoing training, development, performance evaluations and direct supervision of culinary team
Analyze Banquet Event Orders, plan and work closely with Sales and Events to ensure our events exceed the guests’ expectations
Work together with the Executive Chef and other leaders in maintaining proper inventory controls of food, supplies and equipment through consistent monitoring of inventory levels, food cost controls and the strategic assessment of the food product versus value perceived
Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus
Assist in achieving financial and operational targets
Work with the Culinary leadership team to develop and monitor food standards
Manage weekly schedules and labour costs, by ensuring productivity levels are maximized through the effective utilization of all colleagues and providing hands-on support when needed
Ensure performance management of culinary colleagues is conducted in a timely and consistent manner
Attend “Pre-con” meetings and any other scheduled food and beverage meetings
Communicate effectively with all colleagues, leaders and guests
Promote teamwork within the Culinary department, and with other departments
Ensure all colleagues adhere to Inn at Laurel Point’s Health and Safety policy
Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner
Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined
Assist in conducting colleague meetings
Develop kitchen colleagues to their fullest potential in a calm, compassionate and effective manner
Professionally represent the Inn at Laurel Point in public relations and the media
Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time
Live by and promote our vision and core values of: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Other duties as required
Qualifications:
Red Seal Certification, with a minimum of 5 years related experience within a hotel environment required
Excellent skills and knowledge in all related kitchen positions
Must possess excellent interpersonal and leadership skills
Understanding of Food & Beverage control systems, food cost, labour forecasting, hotel operations and health and safety standards
Ability to work flexible days and hours
Must have valid Food Safe Certification
Must be able to lift up to 25lbs
Occupational First Aid, WHMIS and Food Safe Level 1 is an asset
Knowledge of Word, Outlook and Excel
Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship
Reports To: Executive Chef
Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible, as applications are reviewed daily.
Apply Now! Please email your resume to [email protected]. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers.
What’s in it for you?
Competitive Wages
A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity
Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills
Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!
Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season
Comprehensive benefits package
Colleague of the month recognition program
Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you
Aura waterfront restaurant + patio staff discount – 50%
Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one-night stay including breakfast for 2
Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)
Candidate referral bonus – $500
Industry discounts
Workshops
Cross-training opportunities
Skill and advancement training programs
Shower and locker facilities
Joining Bonus: $500 ($200 on joining + $300 after completing probation)
Wage: $70,000 per annum + comprehensive benefits package
Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!
There are 0 comments