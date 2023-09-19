Victoria’s Inn at Laurel Point is Seeking a Chef Tournant

The Goods from Inn at Laurel Point

Victoria, BC | Inn at Laurel Point is looking for an experienced candidate to fill the role of Chef Tournant. The Chef Tournant at Inn at Laurel Point is responsible for covering daily tasks of Restaurant Chef and Banquet Chef in their absence. The Chef Tournant works under the direction of the Executive Chef and alongside the Restaurant Chef and Banquet Chef, in supervising kitchen colleagues. This is a permanent, full time position.

Responsibilities:

Manage, plan and supervise the daily operation of the kitchen

Provide leadership through ongoing training, development, performance evaluations and direct supervision of culinary team

Analyze Banquet Event Orders, plan and work closely with Sales and Events to ensure our events exceed the guests’ expectations

Work together with the Executive Chef and other leaders in maintaining proper inventory controls of food, supplies and equipment through consistent monitoring of inventory levels, food cost controls and the strategic assessment of the food product versus value perceived

Demonstrate full working knowledge of all menus

Assist in achieving financial and operational targets

Work with the Culinary leadership team to develop and monitor food standards

Manage weekly schedules and labour costs, by ensuring productivity levels are maximized through the effective utilization of all colleagues and providing hands-on support when needed

Ensure performance management of culinary colleagues is conducted in a timely and consistent manner

Attend “Pre-con” meetings and any other scheduled food and beverage meetings

Communicate effectively with all colleagues, leaders and guests

Promote teamwork within the Culinary department, and with other departments

Ensure all colleagues adhere to Inn at Laurel Point’s Health and Safety policy

Operate and maintain equipment in a safe manner

Comply with all company policies and procedures as outlined

Assist in conducting colleague meetings

Develop kitchen colleagues to their fullest potential in a calm, compassionate and effective manner

Professionally represent the Inn at Laurel Point in public relations and the media

Strive to provide exceptional guest service 100% of the time

Live by and promote our vision and core values of: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Other duties as required

Qualifications:

Red Seal Certification, with a minimum of 5 years related experience within a hotel environment required

Excellent skills and knowledge in all related kitchen positions

Must possess excellent interpersonal and leadership skills

Understanding of Food & Beverage control systems, food cost, labour forecasting, hotel operations and health and safety standards

Ability to work flexible days and hours

Must have valid Food Safe Certification

Must be able to lift up to 25lbs

Occupational First Aid, WHMIS and Food Safe Level 1 is an asset

Knowledge of Word, Outlook and Excel

Must be able to embrace the 4 core values of the Inn at Laurel Point: Excellence, Respect, Curiosity and Stewardship

Reports To: Executive Chef

Closing Date: Please submit your application as soon as possible, as applications are reviewed daily.

Apply Now! Please email your resume to [email protected]. For more information, please visit our Careers page at www.laurelpoint.com/careers.

What’s in it for you?

Competitive Wages

A fun & friendly workplace culture that embraces diversity

Cross-training opportunities to grow your skills

Best staff meal in town and by the way, it’s free!

Complimentary parking on non-restricted days during the off-season

Comprehensive benefits package

Colleague of the month recognition program

Summertime volleyball on Sticky Wicket rooftop, BBQs on our stunning Terrace patio, free themed year-end Gala to thank you

Aura waterfront restaurant + patio staff discount – 50%

Need a staycation? We’ve got you covered, after your 1-year work anniversary, enjoy a complimentary one-night stay including breakfast for 2

Friends & Family hotel discount (so you can show off your amazing workplace)

Candidate referral bonus – $500

Industry discounts

Workshops

Cross-training opportunities

Skill and advancement training programs

Shower and locker facilities

Joining Bonus: $500 ($200 on joining + $300 after completing probation)

Wage: $70,000 per annum + comprehensive benefits package

Thank you for considering Inn at Laurel Point as your employer of choice!