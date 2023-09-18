Community News / Kitsilano

The Lazy Gourmet Unveils Their 2023 Fall/Winter Catering and Holiday Menu

Portrait

The Goods from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | The Lazy Gourmet, Western Canada’s premier catering company, is preparing for the upcoming fall and winter season with the launch of its 2023 Fall/Winter Menu. Executive Chef Jenny Hui and her culinary team have created a variety of new appetizers, entrees, platters, desserts, and signature cocktails for events big and small. The Lazy Gourmet’s popular Holiday Turkey Menu also makes a return, just-in-time for Thanksgiving.

“As we enter our 44th year, we are proudly staying true to our roots and values with delivering a delicious and exciting new line-up of elevated fare built around the very best, fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients our province has to offer,” says Kevin Mazzone, General Manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “Chef Jenny Hui and her team has done an exceptional job with our new Fall/Winter Menu, and we can’t wait to unveil them at galas, corporate events, intimate dinners, and more.”

The Lazy Gourmet’s 2023 Fall/Winter Menu is available for viewing and pre-order now.

Highlights include: hot appetizers like Tikka Chicken Skewers, Squash Panisse Bites, and Mini Yorkshire Puddings with roast beef and horseradish cream sauce; cold appetizers such as Blackened BC Albacore Tuna Bites, Ancho Cauliflower Scones with Mascarpone and Fig Jam topped with edible flowers and toasted cashews, and Chicken Saltimbocca Lollies; and entrees like Mustard Crusted Striploin with Port Jus, Blackened Salmon with Mango Salsa (over braised red cabbage and smoked paprika roasted potatoes), and Jackfruit Braised in Coconut Milk.

The Holiday Turkey Menu can be placed online, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing [email protected] for pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue or delivery. Orders must be placed by September 29, 2023.

The Lazy Gourmet’s 2023 Holiday Turkey Menu

Mixed Greens Salad
with Sliced Radishes, Roasted Squash and Grapefruit with Ginger Pomegranate Dressing

Ciabatta and Chili Orange Thyme Butter

Hallmark Farms Turkey
with Herbs and Burnt Orange

Chicken Apple Sausage Stuffing

Grand Marnier Cranberry Sauce

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Lazy Gourmet Signature Gravy

Broccolini
with Tomatoes and Capers

Pumpkin Cream Puff
filled with Pumpkin Crème and Candied Squash


“Our Holiday Turkey Menu is definitely a client favourite,” adds Mazzone. “As always, our goal is to make holiday meal preparations stress-free, so our clients can focus on what truly matters – creating memorable moments with loved ones, starting with Thanksgiving.”

On the beverage side, The Lazy Gourmet’s team of mixologists have created a new lineup of signature Cocktails, from a Sparking White Negroni, Hygge Whiskey to the Baked Apple Margarita. Custom cocktails and zero-proof options are always available.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit lazygourmet.ca.

The Lazy Gourmet
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1605 W 5th Ave. | WEBSITE
The Lazy Gourmet Unveils Their 2023 Fall/Winter Catering and Holiday Menu
Vancouver Catering Company, The Lazy Gourmet, Joins Compass Group Canada’s Family of Businesses

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Mon Pitou’s Fabulous Thanksgiving Feast is Back!

Beaucoup Bakery’s New Mid-Autumn Festival Collection Now Available for Pre-Order

AnnaLena is Seeking Passionate Senior Cooks & Kitchen Staff to Add to Their Culinary Team

Satoshi Yonemori Says “Goodbye” to Grapes & Soda

Two Fun and Informative MOV Workshops to Put on Your Calendar This Month

We Want to Toast the Sweet Days of Summer with a Crisp Cold Pour of ‘The Riesling Project’

Popular

New Documentary Uses Personal Story to Cover the Rich History of the Cowichan Sweater

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

One Decade of Brewing

New Neighbourhood Spot, Gary’s, is Gearing Up to Open in Fairview in Late September

Vancouver by Star Sign: Sandwich Edition

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities

Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.
Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.