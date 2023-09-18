The Lazy Gourmet Unveils Their 2023 Fall/Winter Catering and Holiday Menu

The Goods from The Lazy Gourmet

Vancouver, BC | The Lazy Gourmet, Western Canada’s premier catering company, is preparing for the upcoming fall and winter season with the launch of its 2023 Fall/Winter Menu. Executive Chef Jenny Hui and her culinary team have created a variety of new appetizers, entrees, platters, desserts, and signature cocktails for events big and small. The Lazy Gourmet’s popular Holiday Turkey Menu also makes a return, just-in-time for Thanksgiving.



“As we enter our 44th year, we are proudly staying true to our roots and values with delivering a delicious and exciting new line-up of elevated fare built around the very best, fresh, local, and sustainable ingredients our province has to offer,” says Kevin Mazzone, General Manager of The Lazy Gourmet. “Chef Jenny Hui and her team has done an exceptional job with our new Fall/Winter Menu, and we can’t wait to unveil them at galas, corporate events, intimate dinners, and more.”

The Lazy Gourmet’s 2023 Fall/Winter Menu is available for viewing and pre-order now.

Highlights include: hot appetizers like Tikka Chicken Skewers, Squash Panisse Bites, and Mini Yorkshire Puddings with roast beef and horseradish cream sauce; cold appetizers such as Blackened BC Albacore Tuna Bites, Ancho Cauliflower Scones with Mascarpone and Fig Jam topped with edible flowers and toasted cashews, and Chicken Saltimbocca Lollies; and entrees like Mustard Crusted Striploin with Port Jus, Blackened Salmon with Mango Salsa (over braised red cabbage and smoked paprika roasted potatoes), and Jackfruit Braised in Coconut Milk.

The Holiday Turkey Menu can be placed online, by calling 604-734-2507 or emailing [email protected] for pick-up at 1545 West 3rd Avenue or delivery. Orders must be placed by September 29, 2023.

The Lazy Gourmet’s 2023 Holiday Turkey Menu

Mixed Greens Salad

with Sliced Radishes, Roasted Squash and Grapefruit with Ginger Pomegranate Dressing

Ciabatta and Chili Orange Thyme Butter

Hallmark Farms Turkey

with Herbs and Burnt Orange

Chicken Apple Sausage Stuffing

Grand Marnier Cranberry Sauce

Buttermilk Mashed Potatoes

Lazy Gourmet Signature Gravy

Broccolini

with Tomatoes and Capers

Pumpkin Cream Puff

filled with Pumpkin Crème and Candied Squash



“Our Holiday Turkey Menu is definitely a client favourite,” adds Mazzone. “As always, our goal is to make holiday meal preparations stress-free, so our clients can focus on what truly matters – creating memorable moments with loved ones, starting with Thanksgiving.”

On the beverage side, The Lazy Gourmet’s team of mixologists have created a new lineup of signature Cocktails, from a Sparking White Negroni, Hygge Whiskey to the Baked Apple Margarita. Custom cocktails and zero-proof options are always available.

For more information about The Lazy Gourmet, please visit lazygourmet.ca.