Tocador is Seeking a New Bar Manager

Portrait

The Goods from Tocador

Vancouver, BC | Tocador on Main Street is looking for a responsible, hard-working Bar Manager to join the team. Our team is small and very passionate. If you are interested in joining our family then send us a resume to [email protected].

About Us:

Centrally located on Main Street in the heart of Mount Pleasant, Tocador is a neighbourhood restaurant and cocktail bar inspired by the vibrance and energy of Latin America. Tocador’s bar specializes in one-of-a-kind cocktail creations, classics done right, and features an eclectic and highly-curated selection of rums, spirits, wines, and craft beers.

Benefits of Working at Tocador:

Full benefits package after three months
A free meal and drink on every work day
A further 50% off everything, even on days off
You will be working in a fun friendly environment with a small team that get along like family
Racism, sexism and bullying is simply not tolerated here

Requirements:

A minimum of two years experience with cocktail bartending and management
The ability to manage other employees
The right candidate must have availability to work evenings, weekends, and holidays
Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and desire to learn and grow
Attention to detail
Strong verbal and written English communication skills

Job Type: Permanent / Full Time

Expected Start Date: Immediately

Salary: To be discussed

We are an equal opportunity employer and consider all qualified applicants equally without regard to race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, veteran status, or disability status.

Tocador
Neighbourhood: Main Street
2610 Main St. | 604-620-2433 | WEBSITE
Main Street

