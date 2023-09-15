First Pick Handmade Returns to Heritage Hall September 23 & 24

Community News / Main Street

Vancouver, BC | The annual fall First Pick Handmade returns this September to transform Heritage Hall into a 3,300-square foot pop-up with a sustainable shopping event from Saturday, September 23 to Sunday, September 24, at 3102 Main Street, Vancouver, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm daily. First Pick Handmade events always feature a curated offering of high-quality and handmade fashions for your person and home. Designs are all made locally, by hand, and do not feature mass production.

“It’s an interesting time for design and fashion,” says Janna Hurtzig, First Pick Handmade Founder and Curator. “People are more aware of Fast Fashion and its environmental challenges. “Business casual” has changed; people now dress in a way that makes them happy versus an expected uniform. As a result, we’re seeing an increased interest in supporting local designers with sustainability as a focus. Events like First Pick Handmade connect consumers directly with the designers – you meet the person creating your clothing or accessories. And that makes a big difference to both the designer and the consumer.”

As the fourth annual fall First Pick Handmade show, gender-neutral, size-inclusive designs are trending for 2023.

2023 Fall First Pick Handmade Designers include:

New Designers for First Pick Handmade: Morning Star Woollens (women’s fashion), Ization Studio (gender-neutral fashion), Good Sigil (jewelry with tarot and astrological themes plus tarot and astrology readings), Lisa Warren Ceramics (ceramics), HD Russell Boots (custom made-to- order leather footwear) and Megan Numrich (stained glass).

Women’s Fashion: Jessica Redditt Designs, HD Russell Boots, Street and Saddle, kate&frances, Jillian Isabel Atelier, Ag + Au Clothing, Supernova by Blackhole Clothing, Deluxe Kitsch (clothing and decor) and Morning Star Woolens.

Gender Neutral Fashion: Ization Studio.

Men’s Fashion: Start With the Basis and HD Russell Boots.

Fall Accessories: Bukuro Bag Company, Moonlit Princess (lingerie), Winterluxe Recycled Cashmere (winter accessories and bags) and Start With the Basis (bags, hats).

Jewelry: Joanna Lovett Sterling, Good Sigil and Specimental Design.

Home Decor: Lisa Warren Ceramics, Megan Numrich (stained glass) and Deluxe Kitsch (pillows).

Skin Care: Conscious Care.

