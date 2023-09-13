Vancouver by Star Sign: Sandwich Edition

Scout’s new guide series sees contributor, Madeline Smart, pairing the city’s best offerings – from art galleries to barstools, cafes and more – with your Zodiac sign.

September might very well be the last month of ‘good’ weather we get before embarking on the 4-6 months of grey skies ahead of us (boo). I suggest celebrating it by taking your perfect sandwich to the park or beach. With that in mind, this time around I’m using my informal and unofficial astrological education to guide you through Vancouver’s best sandwiches. As usual, take my readings with some chunky mustard; then get out there and show these sandwiches some love and maybe (if my prescriptions are right) they’ll show you some love right back!

Virgo (August 22 – September 23): Mercato Di Luigi | Breakfast Sandwich

I always associate Virgos with the start of the school year. They’re determined and detail-oriented go-getters, with a healthy dose of perfectionism, who just can’t wait to pick out their new binders and pens from the back-to-school shop. All this points to a breakfast sandwich: something simple but delicious to start the day on the right foot. Mercato di Luigi’s version is one that won’t disappoint. Scrambled eggs, prosciutto cotto, caciocavallo, arugula, and pesto mayo, on the most exceptionally flaky and buttery cornetto!

Mercato di Luigi 580 E 12th Ave. MAP

Libra (September 23 – October 22): DD Mau | Bánh Mì

Libras are the aesthetes of the signs. We (myself included) love when things look good. We also love balance and choices, which altogether adds up to a Bánh Mì from DD Mau. No matter which protein option you choose (classic pork cold cuts, lemongrass chicken, bbq pork and kimchi, sate beef, tofu, or bbq duck) you’re in for a beautiful, colourful and delicately balanced sandwich that tastes just as good as it looks – the ideal outcome for the indecisive Libra.

DD Mau (Chinatown) 145 East Pender St. MAP

Scorpio (October 23 – November 21): Say Hey Cafe & Deli | Meatball Hoagie

Don’t let a Scorpio’s cold exterior fool you – deep down they’re emotional softies who are intensely loyal. That’s why they’ll especially appreciate that Say Hey Cafe’s Meatball Hoagie is an homage to the one on the menu when the Chinatown sandwich shop was under the previous ownership. The updated version features housemade meatballs in tomato sauce accompanied by provolone, roasted garlic mayo, arugula, parm, and pickled serrano peppers – giving it just the right amount of ‘kick’ and sentimentality to warm a Scorpio’s heart.

Say Hey Cafe & Deli 156 E Pender St. MAP

Sagittarius (November 22 – December 21): Chancho Tortilleria | Torta

Sagittarius are like butterflies fresh out of the cocoon, ready to explore and live spontaneously. Not just any ol’ sandwich will satisfy a Sag, so I’m prescribing a fresh Torta from Chancho. Choose your filling of maciza (pork shoulder), panza (pork belly), campechano (pork mix), or mixed veggie, served in a crunchy bread roll. This tasty authentic Mexican sandwich can easily be eaten on the way to their next adventure – exactly what a Sag needs.

Chancho Tortilleria on The Drive 2096 Commercial Drive MAP

Capricorn (December 22 – January 19 ): Renzullo Food Market | Classic Deli Sandwich

If you need someone to manage your finances, email, or just life in general, Capricorns are the answer. They don’t mess around when it comes to getting stuff done, nor do they like to be the centre of attention. The experience of getting a sandwich at Renzullo’s classic Italian deli/grocer feels similar: walk in and build your own sandwich, or ask for the staff’s all-knowing guidance. The result: a simple, tasty, and affordable sandwich – everything a Capricorn loves.

Renzullo Food Market 1370 Nanaimo St. MAP

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18): Superbaba | Crispy Eggplant Wrap

Aquarians are the innovators, creatives, and outside-the-box thinkers of the zodiac. They love being different, which is why it’s only fitting to assign them a sandwich that’s not really a sandwich. Aquarius, meet Superbaba’s Crispy Eggplant Wrap: battered-and-fried eggplant, alongside a seasoned and pickled jammy egg, cucumber, tomato, pickles, tahini, shug and amba, all wrapped in a warm pita. This “sandwich” ticks all the texture boxes and is sure to satisfy the Aquarius’ need to stand apart.

Superbaba (Main Street) 2419 Main St. MAP

Pisces (February 19 – March 20): Finch’s Market & Teahouse | Baked Blue Brie Baguette

The sweet and emotional Pisces is a daydreamer, who’s always thinking with their hearts. Pretend you’re in a Meg Ryan-style romantic comedy by splitting a Finch’s Prosciutto Blue Brie Baguette (prosciutto, blue brie, roasted walnuts, olive oil and balsamic vinegar on a toasted baguette) with your lover – even more romantic on a rainy day snuggled inside the rustic Gastown Teahouse location.

Finch's Teahouse 353 W Pender St. MAP

Finch's Market 501 E Georgia St. MAP

Aries (March 21 – April 19): Laura’s Coffee Shop | Classic Grilled Cheese

Technically, Aries come first in the zodiac calendar, making them the ‘babies’ of the bunch – and that energy informs a lot of their personality. They’re competitive and passionate, and they don’t like to overcomplicate things. Nothing embodies that attitude more than a classic, just-like-mom-used-to-make Grilled Cheese on buttered white bread, which you’ll find at Laura’s Coffee Shop.

Laura's 1945 Manitoba Street MAP

Taurus (April 20 – May 20): Bâtard Bakery | French Beef Dip

Taurus signs love comfort, consistency, and indulgence. They are stubborn baby bulls who know how to treat themselves, because they deserve it, and why shouldn’t they?! This month, treat yourself to a French Beef Dip from Bâtard Bakery. It doesn’t get more luxurious than coffee-crusted roast beef served on a hot ficelle, with a side of mouth-watering au jus for dipping?

Batard Bakery 3958 Fraser St. MAP

Gemini (May 21 – June 20): Their There | Fried Chicken Sandwich

Geminis tend to unfairly get a bad wrap as being two-faced. In reality, they are social butterflies who love having the best of both worlds. No one’s upset when there’s fried chicken at the party, and it only sweetens the deal when you put it in a handheld. Their There’s are available pretty much any time of day, in regular or spicy versions. Think crunchy yet moist fried chicken served with zucchini pickles, cilantro, shaved cabbage, and spicy lime aioli. Both sides of the Gemini should be happy with this one.

Their There 2042 West 4th Ave. MAP

Cancer (June 21 – July 22): Vennie’s Sub Shop | Tuna Melt

Beneath their rigid shell and snappy pinchers, Cancers are the nurturing, sensitive, and empathic (non-gendered) “moms” of the zodiac family – think that specific brand of tough love that most moms master. Vennie’s Tuna Melt sandwich (available on Fridays only) is made with garlic, bay leaf, and in-house olive-oil-poached tuna on toasted white bread – offering up a good helping of the maternal comfort that Cancers so often give to others.

Vennie's Sub Shop 1692 Venables St. MAP

Leo (July 23- August 22): Coco & Olive | Tomato Fior Di Latte

Leos are the epitome of summer babies: bright, hot, fresh, and fun – much like local summer tomatoes. Since Leo season coincides with peak tomato season, Coco & Olive’s delightful Tomato Fior Di Latte sandwich (marinated and roasted tomatoes, creamy fior di latte, olive tapenade, pesto, arugula, and garlic aioli on grilled sourdough) seems like the natural fit. Light, bright and bursting with flavour, it’s everything a Leo aspires to be.