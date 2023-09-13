Community News / Kitsilano

Mon Pitou’s Fabulous Thanksgiving Feast is Back!

Portrait

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou, the beloved French café, bistro, and specialty food store in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood, is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Thanksgiving Dinner. This pre-ordered meal is a simple (and delicious) way to elevate your holiday celebrations, without the stress of cooking!

Available exclusively for pick-up on Sunday, October 8th, Mon Pitou’s Thanksgiving Dinner features a blend of cherished classics and new seasonal dishes. The star of the show is the succulent herb-roasted turkey breast, served in a rich, flavourful jus, accompanied by Mon Pitou’s famous cranberry jam and house-made gravy.

In addition to the turkey, this Thanksgiving Dinner includes:

  • Creamy garlic butter mashed potatoes topped with fried sage
    Savory and comforting sausage & apple stuffing
    Roasted green beans topped with crispy fried shallots
    A mixed green salad featuring dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, crumbled goat cheese and Mon Pitou’s famous Champagne Vinaigrette
    Freshly baked buns, perfect for savoring every last drop of goodness!
    A quintessential pumpkin pie with house-made Chantilly cream

And this year, Mon Pitou is excited to partner with San Pellegrino to offer one bottle of their finest mineral sparkling water with each dinner, perfect for elevating your Thanksgiving celebration!

Jonathon Hawes, Owner and Culinary Director at Mon Pitou, shared his love for this holiday tradition, saying, “Thanksgiving holds a special place in my family’s heart, as we come together to celebrate the memory of my grandmother, Gabrielle, who passed away on Thanksgiving nearly 20 years ago.”

Jonathan continued, “Preparing this meal has become one of my favourite Mon Pitou traditions. Not only do we get to experiment with the incredible flavours of the season but we also provide our guests with a stress-free way to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones, which feels like a wonderful way to pay tribute to my grandmother.”

To ensure you savor every bite of this fabulous feast, place your pre-order online at www.marchemonpitou.ca/products/thanksgiving. Hurry, as orders are accepted until October 4th at 2 pm.

For more information or inquiries, please reach out to Mon Pitou via email at [email protected].

Marché Mon Pitou
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
1387 W 7th Ave. | 604-730-0217 | WEBSITE
Mon Pitou’s Fabulous Thanksgiving Feast is Back!
Mon Pitou Relaunches Signature Breakfast & Lunch Dishes, Available Seven Days a Week!

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery’s New Mid-Autumn Festival Collection Now Available for Pre-Order

AnnaLena is Seeking Passionate Senior Cooks & Kitchen Staff to Add to Their Culinary Team

Satoshi Yonemori Says “Goodbye” to Grapes & Soda

Two Fun and Informative MOV Workshops to Put on Your Calendar This Month

We Want to Toast the Sweet Days of Summer with a Crisp Cold Pour of ‘The Riesling Project’

Mon Pitou Relaunches Signature Breakfast & Lunch Dishes, Available Seven Days a Week!

Popular

New Neighbourhood Spot, Gary’s, is Gearing Up to Open in Fairview in Late September

A First Look Inside ‘Monzo’, Opening Soon at Vancouver House

On Bookish Pairings, Local Literary Leanings and “Growing Slow”, with Upstart & Crow

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

Mah Milk Bar Aims to Blend Local Community Charm with Melbourne Coffee Culture

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places