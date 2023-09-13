Mon Pitou’s Fabulous Thanksgiving Feast is Back!

The Goods from Marché Mon Pitou

Vancouver, BC | Mon Pitou, the beloved French café, bistro, and specialty food store in Vancouver’s Fairview neighbourhood, is thrilled to announce the return of their annual Thanksgiving Dinner. This pre-ordered meal is a simple (and delicious) way to elevate your holiday celebrations, without the stress of cooking!

Available exclusively for pick-up on Sunday, October 8th, Mon Pitou’s Thanksgiving Dinner features a blend of cherished classics and new seasonal dishes. The star of the show is the succulent herb-roasted turkey breast, served in a rich, flavourful jus, accompanied by Mon Pitou’s famous cranberry jam and house-made gravy.

In addition to the turkey, this Thanksgiving Dinner includes:

Creamy garlic butter mashed potatoes topped with fried sage

Savory and comforting sausage & apple stuffing

Roasted green beans topped with crispy fried shallots

A mixed green salad featuring dried cranberries, pumpkin seeds, crumbled goat cheese and Mon Pitou’s famous Champagne Vinaigrette

Freshly baked buns, perfect for savoring every last drop of goodness!

A quintessential pumpkin pie with house-made Chantilly cream

And this year, Mon Pitou is excited to partner with San Pellegrino to offer one bottle of their finest mineral sparkling water with each dinner, perfect for elevating your Thanksgiving celebration!

Jonathon Hawes, Owner and Culinary Director at Mon Pitou, shared his love for this holiday tradition, saying, “Thanksgiving holds a special place in my family’s heart, as we come together to celebrate the memory of my grandmother, Gabrielle, who passed away on Thanksgiving nearly 20 years ago.”

Jonathan continued, “Preparing this meal has become one of my favourite Mon Pitou traditions. Not only do we get to experiment with the incredible flavours of the season but we also provide our guests with a stress-free way to enjoy the holidays with their loved ones, which feels like a wonderful way to pay tribute to my grandmother.”

To ensure you savor every bite of this fabulous feast, place your pre-order online at www.marchemonpitou.ca/products/thanksgiving. Hurry, as orders are accepted until October 4th at 2 pm.

For more information or inquiries, please reach out to Mon Pitou via email at [email protected].