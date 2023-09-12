L’Abattoir Welcomes Special Guest, Pastry Chef Patrice Demers, on Wednesday, Oct.18th

The Goods from L’Abattoir

Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant is thrilled to announce an unforgettable evening of culinary indulgence to conclude a season of events celebrating their 13th anniversary. Renowned Pastry Chef, Patrice Demers will join L’Abattoir’s own talented Pastry Chef, Oliver Bernardino on Wednesday, October 18th, at 6:00pm for an unforgettable evening of both savoury and sweet creations.

Having recently opened Sabayon in Montreal in August, Chef Demers brings with him a wealth of experience, having operated the renowned Patrice Pâtissier in Montreal for eight remarkable years in addition to teaching his craft with L’École Valrhona in Brooklyn, New York. He is widely regarded as one of Canada’s leading Pastry Chefs and his visit to the West Coast promises to be unforgettable.

Oliver Bernardino, Pastry Chef at L’Abattoir, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, “It’s an honour to collaborate with Chef Patrice Demers, who’s career I’ve followed from afar before meeting him in Montreal last summer. Together, we’ve crafted a menu that combines our unique styles and will focus on both savoury and sweet flavours”.

The evening’s menu, meticulously curated by these two extraordinary chefs, will feature an array of indulgent dishes:

L’Abattoir x Pastry Chef Patrice Demers Dinner Menu

L’Abattoir bread service

Pommes duchesse

Caramelized onions, béarnaise sauce

Grilled mushrooms

Cauliflower, brown butter, juniper, bay leaf

“Cheesecake” au chèvre frais

Roasted beet, haskap berry, smoked bread

Purple cow float

Coronation grape, vanilla bean, Verjus

Roasted squash ice cream

Pumpkin seed praline, quince

Duo of autumn pudding

Sultana, caramelized apple, rum

Hukambi chocolate crémeux

Coffee, pecan

Tickets for this exclusive event will be available starting on September 12th. The cost is $175 per guest, plus applicable taxes and gratuity, and includes the option of alcoholic or non-alcoholic pairings. Guests will be seated at communal long tables in L’Abattoir’s Private Dining Room. A limited number of tickets are available on L’Abattoir’s website.

L’Abattoir wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to Valrhona for their generous support in providing their incredible chocolate products for this event.