L’Abattoir Welcomes Special Guest, Pastry Chef Patrice Demers, on Wednesday, Oct.18th

The Goods from L’Abattoir
Vancouver, BC | L’Abattoir Restaurant is thrilled to announce an unforgettable evening of culinary indulgence to conclude a season of events celebrating their 13th anniversary. Renowned Pastry Chef, Patrice Demers will join L’Abattoir’s own talented Pastry Chef, Oliver Bernardino on Wednesday, October 18th, at 6:00pm for an unforgettable evening of both savoury and sweet creations.
Having recently opened Sabayon in Montreal in August, Chef Demers brings with him a wealth of experience, having operated the renowned Patrice Pâtissier in Montreal for eight remarkable years in addition to teaching his craft with L’École Valrhona in Brooklyn, New York. He is widely regarded as one of Canada’s leading Pastry Chefs and his visit to the West Coast promises to be unforgettable.
Oliver Bernardino, Pastry Chef at L’Abattoir, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, “It’s an honour to collaborate with Chef Patrice Demers, who’s career I’ve followed from afar before meeting him in Montreal last summer. Together, we’ve crafted a menu that combines our unique styles and will focus on both savoury and sweet flavours”.
The evening’s menu, meticulously curated by these two extraordinary chefs, will feature an array of indulgent dishes:
L’Abattoir x Pastry Chef Patrice Demers Dinner Menu
L’Abattoir bread service
Pommes duchesse
Caramelized onions, béarnaise sauce
Grilled mushrooms
Cauliflower, brown butter, juniper, bay leaf
“Cheesecake” au chèvre frais
Roasted beet, haskap berry, smoked bread
Purple cow float
Coronation grape, vanilla bean, Verjus
Roasted squash ice cream
Pumpkin seed praline, quince
Duo of autumn pudding
Sultana, caramelized apple, rum
Hukambi chocolate crémeux
Coffee, pecan
Tickets for this exclusive event will be available starting on September 12th. The cost is $175 per guest, plus applicable taxes and gratuity, and includes the option of alcoholic or non-alcoholic pairings. Guests will be seated at communal long tables in L’Abattoir’s Private Dining Room. A limited number of tickets are available on L’Abattoir’s website.
L’Abattoir wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to Valrhona for their generous support in providing their incredible chocolate products for this event.
