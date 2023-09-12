La Tana to Host Chef Pete Ho, of Upcoming Sumibiyaki Arashi, for One-Night-Only Collab

The Goods from Caffè La Tana

Vancouver, BC | This coming Sunday, September 17, 2023, chef Phil Scarfone, culinary director of Savio Volpe, La Tana, and Pepino’s Spaghetti House, is welcoming his old amico, chef Pete Ho of the soon-to-open Sumibiyaki Arashi, to La Tana for one night only, from 5 p.m. until food runs out.



Guests are invited to experience a rare and relaxed get together with some casual Japanese-Italian-inspired cocktails c/o Amar Gill and a menu of gritty share plates like Ox Tongue alla HoFone, with nanban sauce, shiso, and horseradish; Scarfone’s lamb neck cannelloni and Ho’s thigh, heart & wings yakitori set.

Walk-ins welcome. Reservations can be made online at www.caffelatana.ca.