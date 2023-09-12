Beaucoup Bakery’s New Mid-Autumn Festival Collection Now Available for Pre-Order

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Beaucoup Bakery has just unveiled its new Mid-Autumn Festival Collection, featuring a new trio of mooncake flavours, as well as a show-stopping dessert creation celebrating durian, the “king of fruits”. The whole collection is available for pre-order online now for pick-up at its Fir Street location from September 15 to September 29, 2023.



Beaucoup Bakery’s mooncakes are made with a buttery sablé crust created by pastry chef and co-owner Betty Hung – her unique take on the traditional mooncake.

“Mid-Autumn Festival is a time to celebrate with loved ones over a feast and delicious treats, especially with the symbolic mooncake,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “Representing the round moon, our mooncakes this year feature a few of our favourite flavours, such as red bean, Thai milk tea, and of course, coffee. And, we really wanted to highlight our love for durian this year with a special cake. Growing up as kids, we were always in awe of how big this majestic fruit was. It’s perfect for sharing.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Collection

mooncake trio ($27) comes in a red Beaucoup Bakery box

Thai Milk Tea Mooncake – features a tea custard infused with the essence of Thai Milk Tea, complemented by a luscious Dulcey caramelized white chocolate coating.

Red Bean Sesame Mooncake – features red bean custard enveloped in a layer of roasted white sesame marzipan.

Tiramisu Mooncake – features a mascarpone custard with coffee-infused chocolate.

The King ($42 for a 6-inch round cake) showcases Betty and Jacky’s love for the “king of fruits”. A limited-edition decadent dessert, it features layers of coconut mousse, vanilla genoise, durian cremeux, coffee crumble, and a tantalizing vanilla glaze.



“We look forward to our guests trying these new creations, and although this is definitely a busy time of year, we hope people will find time to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with family and friends,” adds Betty.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.