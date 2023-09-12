Community News / Kitsilano

Beaucoup Bakery’s New Mid-Autumn Festival Collection Now Available for Pre-Order

Portrait

The Goods from Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe

Vancouver, BC | Vancouver’s Beaucoup Bakery has just unveiled its new Mid-Autumn Festival Collection, featuring a new trio of mooncake flavours, as well as a show-stopping dessert creation celebrating durian, the “king of fruits”. The whole collection is available for pre-order online now for pick-up at its Fir Street location from September 15 to September 29, 2023.

Beaucoup Bakery’s mooncakes are made with a buttery sablé crust created by pastry chef and co-owner Betty Hung – her unique take on the traditional mooncake.

“Mid-Autumn Festival is a time to celebrate with loved ones over a feast and delicious treats, especially with the symbolic mooncake,” says Betty, who co-owns Beaucoup Bakery with her brother Jacky Hung. “Representing the round moon, our mooncakes this year feature a few of our favourite flavours, such as red bean, Thai milk tea, and of course, coffee. And, we really wanted to highlight our love for durian this year with a special cake. Growing up as kids, we were always in awe of how big this majestic fruit was. It’s perfect for sharing.”

Beaucoup Bakery’s 2023 Mid-Autumn Festival Collection
mooncake trio ($27) comes in a red Beaucoup Bakery box

Thai Milk Tea Mooncake – features a tea custard infused with the essence of Thai Milk Tea, complemented by a luscious Dulcey caramelized white chocolate coating.

Red Bean Sesame Mooncake – features red bean custard enveloped in a layer of roasted white sesame marzipan.

Tiramisu Mooncake – features a mascarpone custard with coffee-infused chocolate.

The King ($42 for a 6-inch round cake) showcases Betty and Jacky’s love for the “king of fruits”. A limited-edition decadent dessert, it features layers of coconut mousse, vanilla genoise, durian cremeux, coffee crumble, and a tantalizing vanilla glaze.

“We look forward to our guests trying these new creations, and although this is definitely a busy time of year, we hope people will find time to celebrate Mid-Autumn Festival with family and friends,” adds Betty.

For more information, please visit www.beaucoupbakery.com.

Beaucoup Bakery & Cafe
Neighbourhood: Kitsilano
2150 Fir Street | 604-732-4222 | WEBSITE
Beaucoup Bakery’s New Mid-Autumn Festival Collection Now Available for Pre-Order
Beaucoup Bakery Joins Forces with Chinatown BBQ for Exclusive ‘Light Up Chinatown!’ Pastry

There are 0 comments

Kitsilano

AnnaLena is Seeking Passionate Senior Cooks & Kitchen Staff to Add to Their Culinary Team

Satoshi Yonemori Says “Goodbye” to Grapes & Soda

Two Fun and Informative MOV Workshops to Put on Your Calendar This Month

We Want to Toast the Sweet Days of Summer with a Crisp Cold Pour of ‘The Riesling Project’

Mon Pitou Relaunches Signature Breakfast & Lunch Dishes, Available Seven Days a Week!

Join Indigenous Artist & Jewelry-Maker, Jody Sparrow, at the MOV on July 29th

Popular

New Neighbourhood Spot, Gary’s, is Gearing Up to Open in Fairview in Late September

A First Look Inside ‘Monzo’, Opening Soon at Vancouver House

Mah Milk Bar Aims to Blend Local Community Charm with Melbourne Coffee Culture

The Newest, Coolest and Best Food & Drink in Victoria Right Now

‘The Flamingo Room’ Opening Soon On Commercial Drive

Community News

See more from Community News
Community News

Gooseneck Hospitality Wants Your Help Selecting New ‘Reservation by Donation’ Charities
Community News / Coquitlam

City of Coquitlam Announces New Mountainside Restaurant Lease Opportunity

The space is expected to be a hub for residents, business owners, workers, developers, and park and trail visitors alike.
Community News / New Westminster

Get Ready for the New West Cultural Crawl

Guests of all ages are welcome to join in and celebrate New West’s creative diversity from 11am to 5pm, October 17th and 18th.

Community News

Who’s Doing What for Thanksgiving, Mapped

We've created this handy map/list of Scout member restaurants that are deliciously celebrating Thanksgiving.

31 Places