Railtown Catering’s Thanksgiving Turkey-To-Go Packages Return for an 11th Delicious Year

The Goods from Railtown Catering

Vancouver, BC | Railtown Catering’s much-loved Turkey To-Go packages return this Thanksgiving, providing an elevated festive feast without any of the fuss. Back for the eleventh delicious year in a row, the heat-and-serve packages will be available for pick-up and delivery October 7th-9th.

This year, Railtown Catering’s Early Bird Offer makes Thanksgiving dinner even more enticing with a bonus $40 Railtown Café gift card included with any Turkey To-Go package ordered on or before Friday, September 22nd. Additionally, partial proceeds from the sale of every package will be used to serve meals to Mission Possible, a non-profit organization that provides street-level care for those in the Downtown Eastside.

Railtown Catering’s chef-curated packages are guaranteed to satisfy every holiday craving, simply. Just set the table, mingle with guests, and forget the stress! Each package features a juicy Sage-Roasted Turkey complete with all the traditional fixings, including Dried Apricot Chestnut Brioche Bread Stuffing, Maple-Glazed Sweet Potatoes and an array of other tasty sides prepared to perfection. To finish, a house-made pumpkin pie complete with piped Chantilly cream will delight everyone.

Packages are available in two sizes; the full package which includes a whole turkey and feeds 10-12 for $449, this is the impressive Railtown customers have come to love. The half package, which feeds up to 5-6 for $309, is perfect for smaller gatherings. Available customizations and add-ons include extra sides along with a selection of BC wines and craft beer to complete the meal.

Packages can be pre-ordered now online or by calling 604-568-8811.

Fine Print: All orders must be placed by Wednesday, October 4, at 10:00am. Packages will be available for pickup from the 397 Railtown Street location between 11:00am – 5:00pm. Delivery is offered throughout the Lower Mainland for additional charge. Additionally, the team will be offering a ready-to-eat “Hot Pick Up” service available between 3:00pm – 5:00pm, October 8-9, available for an additional $50 per package.