The Countdown to the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival Begins Now!

Autumn is around the corner, which means we’re honing in on peak apple season, folks! Furthermore, the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival is happening on September 24th, at Merridale Cidery & Distillery on Vancouver Island. Consider this your reminder!



The timing couldn’t be better, since this year’s Autumn Equinox falls on September 23rd – and what goes better with crisp autumn air than fresh, local craft cider? More specifically, cider from over fifteen BC cideries who are involved in every aspect of the cider-making process from growing and harvesting their own apples, to creating the final, scrumptious fermented product. The volume of adoration for apples and their boozy labour-of-love at this special event will be unmatched! We’re talking some hardcore, hard-working folks who care as much about the land as the label that goes on the finished can or bottle. Case in point:

Raven’s Moon Estate Winery & Cidery

Creek and Gully

Junction Cider

Naramata Cider Company

Salt Spring Wild Cider House

Salt Spring Apple Company Ltd

Sea Cider

Upside Cider

Valley Cider

Victoria Cider Co.

That sort of dedication definitely calls for your support – and a big ol’ celebration on an idyllic orchard setting outside of the city is a pretty dang near-perfect way to do that. Plus this gathering of cider fanatics only happens once per year! So now that the calendar has switched to September, and the temperatures are beginning to feel a bit more in tune with the season, make snagging your spots (only $45 each) at the Cider Harvest Festival a priority! Get your tickets here.