Heads Up

The Countdown to the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival Begins Now!

Portrait

Autumn is around the corner, which means we’re honing in on peak apple season, folks! Furthermore, the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival is happening on September 24th, at Merridale Cidery & Distillery on Vancouver Island. Consider this your reminder!


The timing couldn’t be better, since this year’s Autumn Equinox falls on September 23rd – and what goes better with crisp autumn air than fresh, local craft cider? More specifically, cider from over fifteen BC cideries who are involved in every aspect of the cider-making process from growing and harvesting their own apples, to creating the final, scrumptious fermented product. The volume of adoration for apples and their boozy labour-of-love at this special event will be unmatched! We’re talking some hardcore, hard-working folks who care as much about the land as the label that goes on the finished can or bottle. Case in point:

Raven’s Moon Estate Winery & Cidery
Creek and Gully
Junction Cider
Naramata Cider Company
Salt Spring Wild Cider House
Salt Spring Apple Company Ltd
Sea Cider
Upside Cider
Valley Cider
Victoria Cider Co.

That sort of dedication definitely calls for your support – and a big ol’ celebration on an idyllic orchard setting outside of the city is a pretty dang near-perfect way to do that. Plus this gathering of cider fanatics only happens once per year! So now that the calendar has switched to September, and the temperatures are beginning to feel a bit more in tune with the season, make snagging your spots (only $45 each) at the Cider Harvest Festival a priority! Get your tickets here.

Merridale Cidery & Distillery
1230 Merridale Road, Cobble Hill | 250-743-4293 | WEBSITE
The Countdown to the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival Begins Now!
Plan a Trip to Merridale Cidery for the 5th Annual Cider Harvest Festival, September 24th

There are 0 comments

Scout List

Scout List, Vol. 601

From our calendar to yours comes this carefully considered agenda of cool things we are doing, wishing we could do, or conspiring to do in Vancouver, right now.

15 Places

The Scout List

Sign up to receive the best of Scout delivered to your inbox every Thursday.

Local Events

Secure Your Spot for Chef Robin Kort’s Book Launch, This September at Massy Arts Gallery

Don’t Snooze on the ‘Party of 5’ Skewers & Wine Event, Sept. 9th in Chinatown

The 2023 Light Up Chinatown Festival Returns September 9-10th

Heads Up

See more from Heads Up
Heads Up / Chinatown

Secure Your Spot for Chef Robin Kort’s Book Launch, This September at Massy Arts Gallery

We're anticipating an intimate evening of scintillating, insightful conversation between the duo, who will be riffing off of each other about how to connect with local flora and fauna.

Heads Up

Attention Vancouver Artists: Submissions for ‘Stratus Issue 03: Pacific’ are Now Open!

If you're an emerging artist with a unique perspective on the bond between Vancouver and the Pacific Ocean, working in photography, installation work, or writing, then Stratus arts collective wants to hear from you!
Heads Up / Chinatown

Don’t Snooze on the ‘Party of 5’ Skewers & Wine Event, Sept. 9th in Chinatown

Tickets for the shindig drop today (August 28th) at 9am! Fun food and wine, good tunes, rad people and community vibes? Count us in!
Heads Up / Chinatown

The 2023 Light Up Chinatown Festival Returns September 9-10th

The festival is taking over the blocks around 500 Columbia Street all weekend long, for two days of delicious food, free live performances, and a night of meandering (or dancing) through the vibrant, lantern-lit Chinatown streets.