Secure Your Spot for Chef Robin Kort’s Book Launch, This September at Massy Arts Gallery

On Thursday, September 28th, Massy Arts Society is hosting seasoned forager, chef and, recently, author Robin Kort for the official launch of her book, The Coastal Forager’s Cookbook: Feasting Wild in the Pacific Northwest (published earlier this year, in June).

We’re long-time fans of Chef Kort’s ingredient-led, experimental cooking style, as well as her Swallow Tail Supper Club and Culinary Adventures, and we shortlisted The Coastal Forager in our spring roundup of our most anticipated local publications of the season, Four Food + Foraging Related Publications to Get Your Hands On This Spring, back in May. The volume’s format (chapters organized by season), 40 recipes centred around PNW foraged ingredients, plus tips on plant identification, preparation and guidance for sustainable foraging all spoke to us. Now that it’s been published for a couple of months, we’re stoked to have the opportunity to fill in the gaps by listening to and learning from Kort in person, along with Métis herbalist/educator and fellow fountain of knowledge (on Indigenous plants), Lori Snyder, who Massy Arts has brought on as moderator for the launch. We’re anticipating an intimate evening of scintillating, insightful conversation between the duo, who will be riffing off each other about connecting with local flora and fauna.

The conversation starts flowing at 6pm. Attendance is free, but advance registration is mandatory, so we’re telling you about it now. Take a minute out of your day to lock in your spot here. Find out more.