Mahony’s Tavern Quarterbacking this Season with Game Day Specials

The Goods from Mahony’s Tavern

Vancouver, BC | As summer begins to wind down, the sports season kicks off, and Mahony’s Tavern will once again be quarterbacking this season with Game Day favourites, prizes, and more! Both the Convention Centre and False Creek locations will be broadcasting select NFL and Rugby World Cup games with sound on, select days starting Thursday, September 7th.



Rugby World Cup

All 12 PM games and select morning games will be broadcasted with sound on. Full schedule here.

NFL Sunday’s

Doors open at 10 AM each Sunday for early morning games and will be broadcasted with sound on. Each Sunday, guests will have a chance to enter the end-of-season grand prize giveaway: a trip for two to a 2024-25 regular season game of their choice. At Mahony’s False Creek, join for a chance to win a NFL jersey every week, must be present to collect jersey. Full NFL schedule here.

Game Day Menu

Available during select sporting events. Featuring: Game Day Poutines ($14); The Queso Burger ($22); Game Day Subs ($14); and more! View the full menu here.

Mahony's Tavern Downtown 36-1055 Canada Place MAP