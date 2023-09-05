What’s on the Calendar from STRETCH Yoga for Autumn 2023

Community News / Chinatown

Vancouver, BC | We are an eclectic collective of people interested in flexibility… of mind and body. We love to practice a wide range of yoga styles, sometimes with live music and always with a keen interest to find more inner space, more inner peace. We think of yoga as a proto science from long ago, an intuition that contemplative practices are part of what makes us humans. We are strivers and movers, art lovers, bright space dwellers, and we would like to share our yoga with you.

September is a huge month for STRETCH Yoga. Fall is a great time for a a mini “reset” and reboot. Here are some upcoming highlights from the STRETCH Yoga calendar beginning in the month of September and throughout the Fall 2023 season ahead (space is limited, and registering in advance is highly recommended):

Workshop Series

Masterclass Inversion and Arm Balances with Vanessa Bourget

An all-levels, two hour masterclass of preparatory drills, sound techniques, and guided play that will help you understand and practice inversions and arm balances like handstand, flying pigeon, headstand, forearm stand, and crow, to name a few.

There will be options for total beginners as well as advanced variations for more seasoned practitioners.

Expect warm-up, discussion, practice, and lots of fun. Bring your questions and upside down dispositions!

Sunday, Sept 17th
Sunday, Oct 15th
Sunday, Nov 19th

2-4pm

$34 Early Bird | $44 Day Of

Bring your own yoga mat, or borrow one of ours for no extra cost. Sign up here.

Special Events

Suspended Reverie
Ben Brown | Concert | Hammocks

This is STRETCH’s most beloved event. A live music experience unlike no other all within the calming environment of Stretch. Join Ben Brown and host Emmanuelle Rousseau for this 1 hour live concert suspended from a hammock!

We look forward to welcoming you into the space.

Wednesday, Sept 27th
Wednesday, Oct 25th
Wednesday, Nov 29th
Wednesday, Dec 27th

7:30-8:30pm

$35

*Only 10 spots available. Sign up here.

STRETCH + RAVEN COFFEE Collaboration
Earth + Water Qi Gong Class

Dear coffee friends and family, we are very excited to introduce a new collab series this 17th of September. One of the founding members of Raven Coffee, Shakya, has developed a great class for you, designed to bring balance to your mind, body and life! Bring your own personal mug/coffee vessel because this one hour Qi Gong class will be followed by a 16oz delicious Raven coffee that will warm your heart.

Sunday, September 17th

8:30am-9:30am

Early Bird $35 | Day Of $45

*Only 30 spots available! Small group, event will sell out, register here.

STRETCH Yoga
Neighbourhood: Chinatown
180 E Pender St. | 778-819-6488 (voicemail only) | WEBSITE
