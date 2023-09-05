Tacofino Announces the Return of Their Popular Brewery Dinner Series for 2023 and 2024

The Goods from Tacofino

Vancouver, BC | Tacofino is excited to announce the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series this September 2023 to March 2024. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack will once again work with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five course menu, with accompanying local beer pairings.

“We’re so excited it’s almost the Brewery Dinner Series season again,” says Tacofino Managing Partner Gino Di Domenico. “Last year’s events were a massive success, and we’re looking forward to once again working with our friends in the brewery community to serve up some good food, good beers and good times.”

Attending guests can expect a wide array of food and beer pairings. Last year’s highlights include a Lamb and Oaxaca Cheese Empanada paired with a Raven’s Brewing Sichuan Farmhouse Ale, or a Hibiscus Quesabirria paired with Tofino Brewing’s Ethereal IPA.

The complete lineup of breweries will be:

Rewind Beer Co. – Thursday, September 28th

Phillips Brewing – Thursday, October 26th

Main St. Brewing – Thursday, November 30th

Shaketown Brewing Co. – Thursday, January 25th, 2024

Ravens Brewing – Thursday, February 29th, 2024

Tofino Brewing – Thursday, March 28th, 2024

In addition to food and beer pairings, each night will have entertainment curated by both Tacofino and the corresponding brewery partner. Entertainment and performers will be announced on social media (@tacofinolovesyou) at the start of each month.

The Brewery Dinner Series kicks off at Tacofino Ocho (8 E 5th Ave.) on Thursday, September 28th at 7pm, and will then run subsequently on the last Thursday of the month (with the exception of December). Tickets are $70 per person, and are now available for all six events through Eventbrite.