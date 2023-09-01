Community News / Victoria

Vessel Liquor Recommends These Four Bottles for September

Since opening doors in December 2015, Vessel has become Victoria’s hub for all things wine, beer, spirits, cider, and the conversation and culture surrounding them. Our locally-owned, independent company was built around supporting authentic products and producers, from our BC backyard and from around the globe.

Awarded Best Liquor Store in Victoria four years running, Vessel remains even more committed to serving the community. In 2022 we greatly expanded the footprint of our store, allowing for hundreds more listings. And in 2023, we expanded provincially, with an extensive new website and online store, allowing customers from across BC to shop Vessel from home.

From local producers to international imports, we have pulled a few of our favourite things from the shelves to show you a what we are all about. Here are our top recommendations for September:

MADE IN BC


Averill Creek Somenos Pinot Noir 2020, Cowichan Valley, Vancouver Island ($44.99)

Named for an important Cowichan lake and wetlands near the winery, this dry-farmed estate Pinot Noir is a hands-off snapshot of place and vintage. Rooted in a mix of glacial spewn soils, this dark and savoury Pinot spent time in larger French vats, and was bottled without adulteration. Dusky plums and wild black cherries flood a textural, juicy palate, with an easy marine-fresh Island acidity to carry through the saline finish. Tastes like Fall (and pairs well with foraged mushrooms). Find it online.

INTERNATIONAL


Hajszan Neumann Nussberg Gemischter Satz 2021, Wien, Austria ($37.99)

Say it with me: Gemischter Satz {ga-MISS-ter satzz} is the OG field blend of Austria, where numerous, often unknown local white grapes were harvested and co-fermented in a fresh drinking wine for locals. In this biodynamic example, grapes come from the limestone slopes of Nussberg, on the outline of Vienna. Juicy and brisk with green herbs, crunchy white peach, apricot blossoms, and white pepper, this alluring dry white will be your go-to for fragrant Thai or Japanese dishes. Find it online.

SAKE


Yamaguchi Brewery Niwa no Uguisu 50 Junmai Daiginjo, Fukoka, Japan ($49.99)

Brewed using local Fukuka rice, in-house cultivated yeast, and crystalline water from the nearby Chikugo River, Niwa no Uguisu 50 (indicating 50% rice polish) is a beauty aperitif that can easily lead through the meal. Tight white florals, crunchy apple, and green fig stream along the textural palate, welcoming any matter of tuna sashimi or crunchy veg salad. Find it online.

CIDER

Revel Cider Co. Waves 2022, Lincoln, Ontario ($19.99)

Summer isn’t over yet, and sipping this Ontario cider proves the point. From a single farm, this fragrant and dry cider blends barrel aged red and blue plums with youthful Montmorency cherries, all wild fermented and built to complement each ingredient for imminent ‘smashability’. Find it online.

