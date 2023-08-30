To Live For Bakery and Cafe is Searching for a Front-Of-House Manager

The Goods from To Live For Bakery

Vancouver, BC | To Live For Bakery is on the hunt for a Front-Of-House manager to work alongside our leadership team, and deliver an awesome experience for our guests. This person will be a leader for the FOH staff and be responsible for all things relating to FOH operations. This candidate will work with To Live For’s other FOH manager to oversee the day-to-day operations of our bakery cafe – it’s a big job as we have lots going on besides regular bakery offerings (for example: cakes, soft serve, full-service espresso bar, sourdough etc).

A bit about To Live For…

We are an independent, female-owned bakery and cafe that’s been open in East Vancouver for just over nine months. We specialize in plant-based baked goods like banana bread, lemon loaf, croissants, cinnamon buns, scones and carrot cake, but also offer custom cakes, soft serve, sourdough bread, high quality coffee, etc.

This is a great opportunity to join a team of passionate individuals who want to prove that by taking a different approach to food production, we can make a positive change in the world.

If you’d like to apply, send a brief blurb on why you’re interested in this opportunity, along with your resume, to [email protected].

Responsibilities:

Oversee the barista, server and support team.

Train, lead and supervise the work of shift leaders.

Step in and assist in any FOH position where needed throughout the day.

Work with GM / other FOH Manager to create weekly schedule.

Work with GM / other FOH Manager to place inventory orders.

Maintain and clean café equipment, including espresso machine, soft serve machine and grinder.

Oversee updates to menu within POS, ingredients binder and staff training sheets.

Qualifications and Experience:

2 years café/barista experience is required.

Must be passionate about the hospitality business. We want someone who loves to make their team and customers smile!

Must be a self-starter and highly organized.

Excellent communication skills.

Must be a problem solver.

Decent computer skills (we use Square, Google Docs and Push Operations).

Schedule:

Full-time (40 hours per week).

We’ll create a schedule that works well for you and our other FOH Manager.

Location: 1508 Nanaimo Street, East Vancouver

What we can offer:

Full-time competitive salary + tips

Two weeks of paid vacation

Benefits (Health Spending Account)

50% staff discount on menu items during shifts

Bustling work environment alongside like-minded individuals!